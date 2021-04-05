Global Prepreg Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio
The prepreg market is expected to grow by USD 1.84 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Wind power capacity additions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as technical challenges during the manufacturing of prepregs will hamper the market growth.
Prepreg Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the carbon fiber segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Prepreg Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for prepreg in North America. The increasing demand from aerospace will significantly influence prepreg market growth in this region.
Companies Covered:
- Celanese Corp.
- Gurit Holding AG
- Hexcel Corp.
- Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Park Electrochemical Corp.
- SGL Carbon SE
- Solvay SA
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aramid fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
