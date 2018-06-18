Global Pressure Calibrators Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Intelligent Pressure Calibrators & Growing Popularity of Portable Pressure Calibrators

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pressure Calibrators Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pressure calibrators market to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Pressure Calibrators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
ne trend in the market is emergence of intelligent pressure calibrators. Pressure calibrators are responsible for comparing the output of pressure measuring devices with standard pressure management. Routine pressure calibration ensures the accurate performance and precision of pressure measuring instruments.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of digital pressure calibrators. Digital pressure calibrators are gaining high popularity in various industries owing to the greater accuracy that they offer than analog calibrators. Analog calibrators do not require power and are mainly used by OEMs and third-party-operated laboratories.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high threat from multifunctional calibrators. The increasing demand for multifunctional calibrators is reducing the market share of single-function calibrators such as temperature, pressure, or loop calibrators in the global calibrators market.
Market Trends
- Emergence of intelligent pressure calibrators
- Growing popularity of portable pressure calibrators
- Increasing M&A in test and measurement sector
Key vendors
- AMETEK
- Beamex
- Fortive (Fluke)
- General Electric
- WIKA
- Yokogawa Electric
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xxwhpx/global_pressure?w=5
