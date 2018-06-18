Global Pressure Calibrators Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Intelligent Pressure Calibrators & Growing Popularity of Portable Pressure Calibrators

The global pressure calibrators market to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Pressure Calibrators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

ne trend in the market is emergence of intelligent pressure calibrators. Pressure calibrators are responsible for comparing the output of pressure measuring devices with standard pressure management. Routine pressure calibration ensures the accurate performance and precision of pressure measuring instruments.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of digital pressure calibrators. Digital pressure calibrators are gaining high popularity in various industries owing to the greater accuracy that they offer than analog calibrators. Analog calibrators do not require power and are mainly used by OEMs and third-party-operated laboratories.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high threat from multifunctional calibrators. The increasing demand for multifunctional calibrators is reducing the market share of single-function calibrators such as temperature, pressure, or loop calibrators in the global calibrators market.

Market Trends

Emergence of intelligent pressure calibrators

Growing popularity of portable pressure calibrators

Increasing M&A in test and measurement sector

Key vendors

AMETEK

Beamex

Fortive (Fluke)

General Electric

WIKA

Yokogawa Electric

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xxwhpx/global_pressure?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pressure-calibrators-market-2018-2022-emergence-of-intelligent-pressure-calibrators--growing-popularity-of-portable-pressure-calibrators-300667763.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

