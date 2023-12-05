Global Pressure Relief Valves Market Research Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: IIoT to Stir Adoption of Pressure Relief Valve Digitalization, Oil & Gas Sector to Remain Dominant End-Use Sector

05 Dec, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Relief Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pressure Relief Valves Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Pressure Relief Valves estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Spring Loaded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Pilot Operated segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pressure relief valves (PRV) market and anticipates renewed demand in a post-pandemic era. It offers an introductory overview of PRVs, tracing their evolution and explaining key components, parameters for selection, and signs of failure.
The document also highlights technical terms associated with PRV operation and outlines industry standards and codes. Differentiating between PRVs and pressure safety valves (PSVs), it categorizes PRV types by set pressure and explores their primary end-uses. The global market outlook reveals that spring-loaded PRVs dominate, with developing regions expected to drive future growth.
The report includes insights into the competitive landscape, featuring the percentage market share of key competitors in 2022. It categorizes market players based on their global market presence, distinguishing between strong, active, niche, and trivial players. The report concludes by providing information on recent market activity and world-renowned brands in the PRV sector.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $706.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Pressure Relief Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$706.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth
- Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Rise of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Mandates Technology Adjustments to Pressure Relief Valve Technology
- Global Industry 4.0 Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 and 2027
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- IIoT to Stir Adoption of Pressure Relief Valve Digitalization
- Oil & Gas Sector to Remain Dominant End-Use Sector for Pressure Relief Valves
- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2023
- Global E&P CAPEX for the Period 2015-2022
- Growing Relevance of Pressure Relief Valves in Power Industry
- China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50
- Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector
- Total Net Electrical Capacity (in GW) of Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide for 2005-2021
- Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide by Country
- Enhanced Need for Safety in Plants Fuels Widespread Use of Pressure Relief Valves in Chemicals Industry
- Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure Development Drives Demand
- Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends
- Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth
- Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Technology Innovations & Advancements Bolster Market Prospects
- Technology Improvements Augment Product Design & Efficiency
- Cartridge Valves: A Key Development in Pressure Relief Valve Segment
- Innovative Pressure-Reducing Valves Facilitate in Preventing Leaks
- New High-Flow Pressure Relief Valves for Deep Water
- Regulations, Codes and Standards
- Issues & Challenges
- Poor Performance of PRVs: Analyzing the Reasons
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 173 Featured)
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Alfa Laval AB
- Baker Hughes Company
- Circor International, Inc.
- Asahi/America, Inc.
- Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH (PROTEGO)
- Bucher Hydraulics GmbH
- Casappa SpA
- Airaga Rubinetterie SpA
- Butler Valves and Fittings Ltd.
- Albert Maier GmbH
- Clark Solutions
- Caleffi S.P.A.
- BERMAD
- Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93lhcz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article