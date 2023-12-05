Global Pressure Relief Valves Market Research Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: IIoT to Stir Adoption of Pressure Relief Valve Digitalization, Oil & Gas Sector to Remain Dominant End-Use Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Relief Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Pressure Relief Valves estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Spring Loaded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Pilot Operated segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pressure relief valves (PRV) market and anticipates renewed demand in a post-pandemic era. It offers an introductory overview of PRVs, tracing their evolution and explaining key components, parameters for selection, and signs of failure.

The document also highlights technical terms associated with PRV operation and outlines industry standards and codes. Differentiating between PRVs and pressure safety valves (PSVs), it categorizes PRV types by set pressure and explores their primary end-uses. The global market outlook reveals that spring-loaded PRVs dominate, with developing regions expected to drive future growth.

The report includes insights into the competitive landscape, featuring the percentage market share of key competitors in 2022. It categorizes market players based on their global market presence, distinguishing between strong, active, niche, and trivial players. The report concludes by providing information on recent market activity and world-renowned brands in the PRV sector.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $706.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Pressure Relief Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$706.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Rise of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Mandates Technology Adjustments to Pressure Relief Valve Technology

Global Industry 4.0 Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 and 2027

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

IIoT to Stir Adoption of Pressure Relief Valve Digitalization

Oil & Gas Sector to Remain Dominant End-Use Sector for Pressure Relief Valves

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2023

Global E&P CAPEX for the Period 2015-2022

Growing Relevance of Pressure Relief Valves in Power Industry

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50

and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50 Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

Total Net Electrical Capacity (in GW) of Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide for 2005-2021

Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide by Country

Enhanced Need for Safety in Plants Fuels Widespread Use of Pressure Relief Valves in Chemicals Industry

Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure Development Drives Demand

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027

Technology Innovations & Advancements Bolster Market Prospects

Technology Improvements Augment Product Design & Efficiency

Cartridge Valves: A Key Development in Pressure Relief Valve Segment

Innovative Pressure-Reducing Valves Facilitate in Preventing Leaks

New High-Flow Pressure Relief Valves for Deep Water

Regulations, Codes and Standards

Issues & Challenges

Poor Performance of PRVs: Analyzing the Reasons

