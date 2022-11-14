Global Primary Cells Market Report 2022: Growing Applications in 3D Cell Culture Models Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Primary Cells Market Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Primary cells are cells isolated directly from living tissue (e.g., biopsy material) and maintained for growth in vitro under optimized culture conditions. Primary cells can be categorized according to the genus from which they are isolated, as well as by species or tissue type. Epithelial cells, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, melanocytes, endothelial cells, muscle cells, hematopoietic cells, and mesenchymal stem cells are the most frequently used in primary cell types.



Since primary cells are non-transformed, non-immortalized cells directly derived from tissue, they most closely represent the tissue of origin. These cells have undergone very few population doublings. Therefore, they provide excellent model systems for studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells (e.g., metabolic studies, aging, signaling studies), the effects of drugs and toxic compounds on the cells, and mutagenesis and carcinogenesis.



Primary cell isolation is a tedious and time-consuming task. Due to the difficulties in obtaining tissue samples and successfully isolating primary human cells, ready-to-use primary cells have become increasingly popular. Harmonized cell culture media and reagents are essential to support optimal, consistent primary cell growth and maintain the tissue-specific characteristics to ensure the experiment's reliability and validity. Improvements in cell isolation and cryopreservation, optimized media, and reagents, and streamlined use protocols have contributed to the explosion of primary cell use in research programs globally. Commercial primary cell providers are bridging the gap to enable

scientists to leverage their time and resources to focus on their own R&D.



Demand for primary cells is increasing globally, with a drive toward effective and efficient cell cultures for basic and applied research. Human primary cells are increasingly being used in basic research, and drug discovery and development. Other applications driving the growth of this market include 3D cell culture, cell therapy, and personalized medicine research. As regulatory bodies around the globe increase scrutiny on the selection of animal models, there is greater utilization of in vitro models using human primary cells for drug screening and toxicology and pharmacology studies. The scarcity of tissue samples and evolving legal and ethical regulatory frameworks are the key factors hindering the primary cells market to achieve its full growth potential.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Demand for Effective Drug Discovery and Development Process

Minimizing Animal Testing

Advances in Primary Cells Culture Technologies

Growing Spending on Pharmaceutical R&D

Strong Biotech Funding

Growing Applications in 3D Cell Culture Models

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Growing Demand in Cell Therapy Research

Market Restraints

Demanding Requirements of Primary Cells

Donor Tissue Supply Issues

Ethical and Regulatory Concerns

Market Trends

Growing Demand for HLA-Typed Human Primary Cells

