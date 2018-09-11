Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Allergan, Glenmark, Impax Laboratories, Mylan & Teva Pharmaceuticals
13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.57% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in number of liver transplants and UDCA treatment. Chronic liver diseases are a major reason for increasing mortality rates. The increasing rate of mortality due to liver disease is expected to fuel the growth of PSC treatment market.
One trend affecting this market is the development of affordable PSC drugs. Several companies are coming up with new therapeutic candidates for the treatment of the disease.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the poor understanding of PSG pathogenesis. Chronic inflammatory diseases, such as PSC, may lead to cancer and the pathogenesis and molecular mechanisms of cholangiocarcinoma is not well known.
Market trends
- Development of affordable PSC drugs
- Surrogate endpoints for clinical trials in PSC
- siRNA therapeutic products for treatment of PSC
Key vendors
- Allergan
- Glenmark
- Impax Laboratories
- Mylan
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Pipeline Landscape
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9fgfj6/global_primary?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article