Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Allergan, Glenmark, Impax Laboratories, Mylan & Teva Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in number of liver transplants and UDCA treatment. Chronic liver diseases are a major reason for increasing mortality rates. The increasing rate of mortality due to liver disease is expected to fuel the growth of PSC treatment market.

One trend affecting this market is the development of affordable PSC drugs. Several companies are coming up with new therapeutic candidates for the treatment of the disease.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the poor understanding of PSG pathogenesis. Chronic inflammatory diseases, such as PSC, may lead to cancer and the pathogenesis and molecular mechanisms of cholangiocarcinoma is not well known.

Market trends

Development of affordable PSC drugs

Surrogate endpoints for clinical trials in PSC

siRNA therapeutic products for treatment of PSC

Key vendors

Allergan

Glenmark

Impax Laboratories

Mylan

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Introduction







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Pipeline Landscape







Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product







Part 09: Customer Landscape







Part 10: Regional Landscape







Part 11: Decision Framework







Part 12: Drivers And Challenges







Part 13: Market Trends







Part 14: Vendor Landscape





Part 15: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9fgfj6/global_primary?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

