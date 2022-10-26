Global Print and Digital Content Distributor Mimeo Names Cecilia Panozzo as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, a leader in the print and digital content distribution industry, announced today that it has named Cecilia Panozzo as their new Chief Marketing Officer.

In her executive position, Panozzo will oversee marketing and communications of Mimeo and its family of brands, including Mimeo Photos, Mimeo Business, and Mimeo Schools. Panozzo's expertise in multi-channel demand generation, corporate brand development, product marketing, and communications aligns with Mimeo's current needs, making her a logical fit and valuable addition to the leadership team.

Mimeo

"Cecilia has proven to be an integral part of Mimeo's success since she joined us more than two years ago as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Her customer-centric focus and data-driven approach has been instrumental in building an overachieving marketing team," says Mimeo CEO John Delbridge. "Under Cecilia's leadership, we launched the company's updated brand, built a sustainable lead and demand generation program for Mimeo Business, and implemented a number of new initiatives, including our successful podcasts, Talk of the Trade and The Secret Society of Success . We are excited to see how she continues to expand our business."

Prior to joining Mimeo as SVP Marketing, Panozzo held Chief Marketing Officer positions at financial workflow automation company ION and financial solutions company Situs. Her marketing leadership spans more than two decades in SaaS, Fintech, and High-Tech industries.

"I am thrilled about this new chapter at Mimeo," says Panozzo. "The company has a tremendous growth opportunity in the years ahead, and I am looking forward to being part of that journey, focusing on expanding the visibility of the brand, realizing synergies across all Mimeo brands, and growing all lead and demand programs for Mimeo Photos, Business and Schools globally."

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

Media Contact:

Cecilia Panozzo

1.901.566.5509

[email protected]

SOURCE Mimeo