Global Printed Antenna Market Report 2020: Market to Projected to Reach a Revised $12.4 Billion by 2027
Oct 15, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed Antenna - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printed Antenna estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Ink-jet Printing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Screen Printing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Printed Antenna market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Flexography Printing Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR
In the global Flexography Printing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$933.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Cobham PLC
- GSI Technologies LLC
- MARS Antennas & RF Systems
- Neotech Amt GmbH
- nScrypt, Inc.
- Optisys
- Optomec, Inc.
- Shure Incorporated
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Printed Antenna Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Printed Antenna Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Printed Antenna Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Printed Antenna Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Ink-jet Printing (Printing Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Ink-jet Printing (Printing Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Ink-jet Printing (Printing Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Screen Printing (Printing Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Screen Printing (Printing Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Screen Printing (Printing Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Flexography Printing (Printing Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Flexography Printing (Printing Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Flexography Printing (Printing Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Gravure Printing (Printing Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Gravure Printing (Printing Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Gravure Printing (Printing Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other Printing Technologies (Printing Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Other Printing Technologies (Printing Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Other Printing Technologies (Printing Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
- Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
- Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Telecommunication (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Telecommunication (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 52
