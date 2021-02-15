Global Printed Electronics Device and Materials Market to 2025: Key Players are BASF, CERADROP, DuPont, Fujifilm, Novacentrix,Meyer Burger, & Optomec

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed Electronics Device and Materials Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report predicts the global printed and flexible electronics market was $11,517 million in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 29.6% in the forecast period. Building and Architecture accounted the highest revenue in 2020 of $6678.90 million and it projected to be dominant in 2025 as well.



The major driver for printed electronics is cost reduction advantage owing to high volume manufacturing and by using fewer expensive manufacturing processes. Conformability for OLED, conformability for OPV robustness for small OLED are the driving factors for flexible electronics.



What is Printed Electronics?



Printed electronics is a process applied for the purpose of falsification of electric circuits, devices and integrated chips by traditional printing process. These printed electronics provides very low cost and high performance electronics. It is anticipated to encourage extensive usage of innovative applications like smart labels, flexible displays, active clothing and animated posters for which high performance is not necessarily important.



What are the major applications of Printed Electronics Devices and Material?



As cheap as printed papers and as big as bill board, printed electronics aspires to promote the proposal of electronics to be used everywhere to a maximum extent by allowing the components to be more flexible. Photovoltaic devices are widely used due to their low costs maintenance and everlasting for longer period of time.



Organic LED's are broadly applied in the printing practices used in various printing processes to allow the advantage of each method to be useful, and make it possible to use in Iota devices as well. For the purpose of fabrication of LED's thin films, the most widely used traditional methods are vapor deposition methods and spin coating.



Who are the Major Players in market?



The key players operating in the Printed electronics devices Market are BASF., CERADROP., DuPont., Fujifilm., Novacentrix.,Meyer Burger., Optomec and other 10 more companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Industry



5. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.4. Suppliers and Distributors

5.5. Opportunities Analysis.



6. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By Devices

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Active Component

6.2.1. Diode

6.2.2. Transistor

6.3. Passive Component

6.3.1. Resistor

6.3.2. Capacitor

6.3.3. Inductor

6.4. Photovoltaic

6.4.1. First Generation

6.4.1.1. Monocrystalline Silicon Cell

6.4.1.2. Polycrystalline Silicon Cell

6.4.1.3. Hybrid Silicon Cell

6.4.2. Second Generation

6.4.2.1. Amorphous Silicon

6.4.2.2. Cadmium Telluride

6.4.2.3. Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide

6.4.3. Third Generation

6.4.3.1. DSSC

6.4.3.2. Organic Solar Cell

6.5. Sensors

6.5.1. Biosensor

6.5.2. Capacitive Sensor

6.5.3. Piezoresistive Sensor

6.5.4. Piezoelectric Sensor

6.5.5. Optical Sensor

6.5.6. Temperature Sensor

6.5.7. Humidity Sensor

6.5.8. Gas Sensor

6.5.9. Image Sensor

6.5.10. Touch Sensor

6.5.11. Radio Frequency Identification

6.5.12. Proximity Sensor

6.5.13. Biometric Sensor

6.5.14. Photodiode/Photo Sensor

6.5.15. Others

6.6. Display

6.6.1. Electroluminescent Display

6.6.2. Electrochromic Display

6.6.3. Electrophoretic display

6.6.4. Thermochromic Dispplay

6.6.5. Flexible LCD

6.6.6. OLED

6.6.7. Others

6.7. Batteries

6.7.1. Zn/MnO2 Batteries

6.7.2. Supercapacitors

6.7.3. Li-Ion Batteries

6.7.4. Others

6.8. Lighting

6.8.1. OLED

6.8.2. Electroluminescent lighting

6.8.3. Others

6.9. Antenna

6.9.1. Polyimide Based Antenna

6.9.2. Paper Based Antenna

6.9.3. Flexible Bow-Tie Antenna

6.10. Others



7. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Conductive Material

7.2.1. Ink

7.2.1.1. Graphene Based Ink

7.2.1.2. Reactive Silver Ink

7.2.1.3. Nano-Carbon Ink

7.2.1.4. Others

7.2.2. Metal Paste

7.2.2.1. Nanoparticle Copper Paste

7.2.2.2. Aluminum Paste

7.2.2.3. Aluminum Alloy Paste

7.2.2.4. Micro Silver Paste

7.2.2.5. Photovoltaic Silver Paste

7.2.2.6. Others

7.2.3. Powder

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Substrate

7.3.1. Inorganic

7.3.2. Organic

7.4. Dielectric/Insulators

7.4.1. Silica

7.4.2. Alumina

7.4.3. Oxides

7.4.4. Others

7.5. Functional Coatings

7.5.1. Semiconductors

7.5.2. Encapsulants

7.5.3. Coating Materials

7.6. Others



8. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Displays

8.3. Lightings

8.4. Integrated Smart System

8.5. Smart Tags

8.6. Smart Cards

8.7. Diagnostic Labels

8.8. Signage

8.9. Smart Textiles

8.10. Portable Electronics

8.11. Memory/Logic

8.12. Energy Harvesting

8.13. Wireless Sensor Network

8.14. Medical Disposable and Devices

8.15. Others



9. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By End-User Industry

9.1. Consumer Electronics

9.2. Automotive

9.3. Aerospace

9.4. Healthcare

9.5. Food & Beverage

9.6. Logistics

9.7. Building & Architecture

9.8. Textile

9.9. Energy & Power

9.10. Retail

9.11. Others



10. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By Geography



11. Market Entropy

11.1. New Product Launches

11.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership



12. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

12.1. BASF

12.2. CERADROP

12.3. DuPont

12.4. Fujifilm

12.5. Novacentrix

12.6. Meyer Burger

12.7. Optomec



