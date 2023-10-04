Global Private 5G Market Research Report 2023-2028: Manufacturing Vertical Leads Private 5G Adoption with IoT Integration

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private 5G Market by Component (Base Station, Radio Access Network, Core Network, Antennas, Software-Defined Network, Network Management, Network Security), Spectrum (Licensed, Shared), Services, Frequency Band, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global private 5G market is expected to be valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.3% from 2023 to 2028

The report encompasses comprehensive insights into the private 5G market, delving into critical factors such as drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping its growth trajectory.

It offers an in-depth analysis of major industry players, furnishing details about their business profiles, product portfolios, strategic initiatives, including contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, as well as recent developments within the private 5G market.

Europe's industrial landscape and businesses are currently undergoing significant digital transformation endeavors. Private 5G networks are pivotal in facilitating this transformation by delivering the essential connectivity required to support advanced technologies like IoT, automation, and data analytics.

With a robust manufacturing base and leadership in Industry 4.0 initiatives, Europe relies on private 5G networks to drive smart manufacturing, optimize processes, and seamlessly integrate robotics and automation across diverse industrial sectors. The increasing deployment of IoT devices and the evolution of smart cities have heightened the demand for dependable, high-speed connectivity. Private 5G networks provide the indispensable infrastructure to underpin these applications, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and overall quality of life.

The widespread integration of IoT devices across various industries necessitates a connectivity solution capable of meeting the requirements for reliable, low-latency, and high-bandwidth communication. Private 5G networks offer the foundational infrastructure to support the extensive proliferation of IoT devices, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of IoT for enhanced operational efficiency, data-driven insights, and fostering innovation.

Key players in the private 5G market landscape include industry leaders such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and ZTE Corporation (China).

Additionally, the report provides a competitive analysis encompassing emerging startups within the private 5G market ecosystem.

Software component segment to account for second highest CAGR of private 5G market.

Software components allow Private 5G networks to adapt quickly to changing requirements and conditions. This agility is essential for industries that need to rapidly deploy and reconfigure network services to accommodate varying demands and use cases. Software components play a vital role in implementing robust security measures within Private 5G networks.

They enable features such as encryption, authentication, and access control, ensuring data privacy and network integrity. The growth of the software component in the Private 5G market is driven by its ability to provide customization, agility, innovation, security, and cost-efficiency.

Manufacturing vertical to account for the second largest market share of the private 5G market.

The manufacturing sector is undergoing a significant transformation with Industry 4.0, which emphasizes automation, data exchange, and IoT integration. Private 5G networks provide the high-speed, low-latency connectivity required to implement these advanced technologies and optimize manufacturing processes.

The growth of the Private 5G market in the manufacturing vertical is driven by the need for advanced connectivity solutions to support IoT integration, smart manufacturing, automation, and other transformative technologies. Private 5G networks enable manufacturers to optimize their operations, enhance product quality, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital and interconnected manufacturing landscape.

Premium Insights

Technological Advancements and Industry-Specific Needs to Favor Market Growth

US and Mmwave Segments to Hold Largest Share of North American Private 5G Market in 2023

China to Capture Largest Share of Private 5G Market in Asia-Pacific During Forecast Period

to Capture Largest Share of Private 5G Market in Asia-Pacific During Forecast Period Private 5G Market in China to Exhibit Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Use Cases in Private 5G Market

Internet of Things (IoT)

Private 5G Networks Provide High-Speed, Low-Latency, and Reliable Connectivity Required to Connect IoT Devices

Case Study: Bosch and Nokia Collaborated to Establish Private 5G Network Within Bosch's Smart Factory

Sports Analytics

Private 5G Drives Innovation in Sports-Related Technologies

Xfinity Centre Enhanced Overall Viewing Experience with Deployment of Private 5G Network

Augmented Reality (Ar)/Virtual Reality (Vr)

Private 5G Enables Wide Range of Applications Within Ar/Vr

Case Study: Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and Sk Telecom Deployed a Private 5G Network at KBS Suwon Center

Smart Infrastructure

Private 5G Networks Help Collect Real-Time Data from Sensors, Devices, and Equipment Embedded in Smart Infrastructure

Case Study: Barcelona Implemented Private 5G Network as Part of Smart City Initiatives

Others

Case Study: Agco and Ericsson Deployed Private 5G Network on Brazilian Farm to Enhance Agriculture Operations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of Industry 4.0

Increasing Demand for Internet of Things (IoT)

Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing

Intensifying Need for Security and Privacy in Enterprise Networks

Restraints

Lack of Standardization Guidelines

Limited Availability of Spectrum

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Applications

Growing Adoption of Private 5G Networks for Remote Monitoring and Surveillance

Increasing Interest Among Enterprises to Deploy Private 5G Networks

Challenges

Need for Substantial Upfront Investment

Integration with Legacy Systems

Case Study Analysis

Siemens and Nokia Collaborated to Test Suitability of Private 5G Networks for Industrial Automation

Bosch and Ericsson Collaborated to Deploy Private 5G Network

Walmart and Verizon Collaborated to Explore Potential of Private 5G Networks in Retail

Harbour Air Enhanced Aviation Operations with Private 5G Network

Lufthansa Technik Partnered with Nokia to Deploy Private 5G Network at Its Facility

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Network Slicing

Edge Computing

Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO)

Mmwave

Complementary Technologies

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Big Data Analytics

Adjacent Technologies

Cloud Computing

Robotics and Automation

Cybersecurity Solutions

Virtual Reality (Vr) and Augmented Reality (AR)

Company Profiles

Key Players

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Nokia

Samsung

Zte Corporation

Nec Corporation

Oracle

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Other Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Affirmed Networks

Mavenir

Celona Inc.

Airspan Networks

Commscope

Vmware, Inc.

Extreme Networks

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom Ag

Fujitsu

Verizon

At&T

Sk Telecom Co., Ltd.

Dell Inc.

