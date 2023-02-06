Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Report 2022 with Competitive Analysis of BeyondTrust, CyberArk, Delinea, DBAPPSecurity, One Identity, QI-ANXIN Group, Senhasegura, & WALLIX

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides insights into the global PAM market with regional breakdowns for North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM) by verticals, horizontals, and deployment types.

The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the adoption of PAM solutions and offers profiles of the key vendors in this space. It also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this market for stakeholders and market players to leverage. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2021-2026.

Pandemic-induced changes in business environments have led most organizations to shift to a hybrid workforce. A significantly larger number of employees are working remotely, leading many corporate services and applications to shift to cloud environments.

With the resultant increase in the number of remote privileged users and systems that organizations must protect, there is an urgent need to embed enterprise systems with privileged account management (PAM) and security solutions that adhere to zero-trust principles.

The management of privileged accounts, therefore, has become more challenging, especially since traditional PAM solutions are not equipped to keep up with complex and dynamic cloud-hosted infrastructures. Organizations are finding ways to strengthen their identity strategy with a core focus on PAM.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

Segmentation

Customer Segmentation

Research Methodology

Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Findings

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

The Competitive Environment

Percent Revenue by Enterprise Verticals

Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals

Revenue Share

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Share

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Share

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Share

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Share

7. Key Vendor Analysis

Vendor Profile - BeyondTrust

Vendor Profile - CyberArk

Vendor Profile - Delinea

Vendor Profile - DBAPPSecurity

Vendor Profile - One Identity

Vendor Profile - QI-ANXIN Group

Vendor Profile - Senhasegura

Vendor Profile - WALLIX

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Demand for PAM in Cloud Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Platform Approach to Offer Centralized PAM Management for Different Environments

Growth Opportunity 3: Expanding Ecosystem of Technology Partners to Close Security Gaps

9. Insights for CISOs

Insights for CISOs - Trends

Insights for CISOs - CISOs' Concerns

Insights for CISOs - Recommendations

10. Next Steps

