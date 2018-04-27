Global Privileged Identity Management Market Report 2018: Sales Data of SMEs, Large Enterprises, and Government Organizations

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Privileged Identity Management Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Privileged Identity Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 23.05% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Privileged Identity Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this solution to SMEs, large enterprises, and government organizations.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing frequency of insider threats. One trend affecting this market is increasing adoption of BYOD among enterprises. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is PIM affecting convenience of end-users.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- BeyondTrust
- CA
- Centrify
- CyberArk Software
- IBM
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Comparison by end-user
Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
SMEs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Regional comparison
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing adoption of BYOD among enterprises
Incorporation of cloud in PIM solutions
Integration of PIM solutions with SSH keys
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
