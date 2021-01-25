Global Privileged Identity Management Market Report 2020-2027: U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 29.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Privileged Identity Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Privileged Identity Management estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% over the period 2020-2027.



Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 26.9% CAGR to reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 33.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.1% share of the global Privileged Identity Management market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 29.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Privileged Identity Management market in the U. S. is estimated at US$625.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.1% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.1% and 25.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Privileged Identity Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Total Companies Profiled: 32

