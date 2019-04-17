Global Pro Speaker Market to Reach Over $2 Billion During the Forecast Period 2018-2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global pro speaker market size is expected to reach over $2 billion, growing at a CAGR of approximately 3% during 2018­–2024.

The report also offers market share analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

While the Europe market will focus on innovative promotional strategies to overcome stagnation, the APAC and US markets are expected to witness high revenue growth. The corporate sector is a significantly expanding end-user segment, with a monthly sale of around 5.6 thousand units. The online sale is expected to capture a significant portion of revenues. However, retailers' omni-channel strategies focused on building customer relationship may prove beneficial to counter the onslaught from online retailers. The demand for pro speakers in the large venues and events segment is growing significantly. The segment is expected to offer immense business opportunities for vendors during 2018–2024. The segment is followed by commercial and colleges and universities segments. Line array speakers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of pro speakers in fixed installations and music concerts. Prominent vendors are introducing AV solutions that comprise new-age technology such as IoT (Internet of Things), AR (Augmented Reality), and voice recognition features.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue and Units | 2018–2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, restraints, and growth drivers

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis of the market by products, formats, end-users,distribution channels, and geographies.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 25 prominent players

Global Pro Speaker Market-Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed market segmentation by product type, formats, end-users, distribution channels, and geographies.

Given their compactness, cost-effectiveness, and high-quality sound output, point source speaker systems are the most popular variant in the market. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4%.

The demand for sound reinforcement and AV solutions is increasing in the corporate segment. The segment accounted for around 17% share in terms of value and unit shipment of the global pro speaker market.

Market Segmentation by Products

Point Source Speaker Systems

Line Array Speaker Systems

Subwoofers

Other Pro Speaker Systems

Market Segmentation by Formats

Digital

Analog

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Online

Retail

AV System Integrators



Pro AV Dealers & Distributors



Pro AV Electronic Stores

Market Segmentation by End-users

Corporates

Large Venues and Events

Educational Institutes

Government and Military

Studio and Broadcasting

Hospitality

Others

Pro Speaker Market- Dynamics

The pro speaker industry is experiencing a transition from analog to digital production. The convergence of IoT and pro AV (Audio-Visual) industry is projected to give rise to sophisticated cabling solutions in the pro audio market. The demand for pro AV cables such as PoE is set to increase due to their growing use in the AV/IT domain.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Growth of the Global Market:

Growing convergence of Pro AV and IoT

Emergence of networked audio technology

Increasing demand from corporates, government agencies, and sport event organisers

Pro Speaker Market-Geography

The global pro speaker market by geography is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA.Several leading vendors are shifting their focus toward APAC as the region offers significant market potential in terms of population and smart devices penetration.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China & SAR

& SAR

Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Russia



Switzerland



Benelux



Scandinavia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

MEA

UAE



South Africa



Maghreb

Major Vendors in the Global Market

Bose

d&baudiotechnik

HARMAN International (Samsung)

MUSIC Group (MUSIC Tribe)

Loud Audio

L-Acoustics

Yamaha

Other Prominent Vendors are AEB Industriale (dB Technologies), Alcons Audio, Audioprof Group International, Bowers & Wilkins, B&C Speaker, Carlson Audio Systems, CeltoAcoustique, Coda Audio, Dynaudio, Electro‑Voice, Extron Electronics, Hedd | Heinz Electrodynamic Designs, Hz Sound Systems, inmusic Brands, Klipsch Audio Technologies, K-array, Meyer Sound Laboratories, Nady Systems, Outline, Pan Acoustics, Proel, Pyle-Pro, Renkus-Heinz, Robert Bosch, and Sennheiser Electronic.

