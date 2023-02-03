Global Probiotics Business Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $91.7 Billion by 2030 - Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and Probiotics' Potential

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Probiotics Market to Reach $91.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Probiotics estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bacteria, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$70.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Probiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods

Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food Products Gain Momentum

Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health Related Food & Drinks

Global Market Outlook

Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets

Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Probiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AMUL ( India )

) Attune Foods, LLC ( USA )

) Bifodan A/S ( Denmark )

) Biocare Copenhagen ApS ( Denmark )

) BioGaia AB ( Sweden )

) Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) China-Biotics Inc. ( China )

) Chobani, LLC ( USA )

) Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ( Denmark )

) Daflorn Ltd. ( Bulgaria )

) Deerland Enzymes, Inc. ( USA )

) Groupe Danone SA ( France )

) DuPont Nutrition & Health ( Denmark )

) Garden of Life LLC ( USA )

) General Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kirkman Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Institut Rosell-Lallemand Inc. ( Canada )

) Meiji Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Natren, Inc. ( USA )

) Nestle S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Probi AB ( Sweden )

) Renew Life Formulas, Inc. ( USA )

) Seven Seas Ltd. (UK)

Valio Ltd. ( Finland )

) Winclove Probiotics B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and Probiotics' Potential in Managing Various Health Conditions Drive Strong Market Growth

Probiotics: A Step towards Better Nutraceuticals

Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints

Hay Fever Treatment

Allergy Prevention

Lowering Side Effects of Antibiotics

Benefits of Psychobiotics

Reducing Risk of Heart Diseases

Significance in Bone Health

Improves Oral Health

IrriTable Bowel Syndrome Treatment

Reduces Bloating

Common Cold

Sore Throats Sepsis

Celiac Disease Microbiome

Women's Health, Pregnancy and Breast Feeding

Sepsis in Pre-term Infants

Alleviation of Depressive Symptoms Associated with MDD

Probiotics: Vital to Endure Chemotherapy?

For Immuno-Suppressed Subjects

Treatment of Severe Burn Injuries

Growing Demand for Probiotic Dairy Products Benefit Market Expansion

Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Probiotic Yogurt: One of the Dominant and Fastest Growing Probiotic Products

Probiotics Cash in on Greek Yogurt's Popularity

Promising Applications of Probiotics in Non-Dairy Products Offers Immense Growth Potential

Select Probiotics Applications in Non-Dairy Products

Meat-Based Probiotic Products: An Efficient Mode of Probiotic Delivery to the GI Tract

Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Big Thing

Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category

Women: An important Consumer Category for Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Innovative Ingredients Extend Scope of Probiotics to Everyday Products

Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children and Infants Boosts Demand

Probiotics Reduces Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea among Infants

Probiotics Help Children Fight Atopic Dermatitis

Infant Probiotics - Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus

Probiotics in Pediatric Gastrointestinal (GI) Therapy

Beneficial Effects of Probiotics on Skin Functioning Promote Demand in Personal Care Products

Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend

Research Focus on Positive Effects of Probiotics on Skin Ailments

Growing Prominence of Probiotics in Weight Management Offers Opportunities on a Platter

Probiotics to Enhance Metabolism in Obese Patients

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Booming Demand for Quality Animal Produce Drives Demand for Animal Feed Probiotics

Probiotics in Poultry Feed to Enhance Yield without Adverse Effects

Growing Interest in Food Nanotechnology Opens Up New Avenues of Growth for Nano-Sized Probiotic Additives

Nanoencapsulation to Offer Eco-Friendly Delivery of Probiotics

Ever-changing Consumer Preferences Triggers Research & Development Activity

List of Currently Used Probiotic Cultures

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Aging Population

Longer Life Expectancy

Ballooning Global Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Disposable Incomes

Growing Middle Class Population

Viability: A Cause of Concern

Microencapsulation Improve Delivery of Probiotics

Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell

