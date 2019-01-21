Global Probiotics Market to 2023 by Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), End User, and Region
Jan 21, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Probiotics Market by Application (Functional Food & Beverages [Dairy Products, Non-dairy Beverages, Infant Formula, Cereals], Dietary Supplements, Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), End User, and Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The probiotics market was valued at USD 46.17 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 69.29 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018.
The global demand for probiotics is increasing significantly due to the growing awareness among customers about their direct relation to digestive health benefits, rise in demand for nutritious food, and increase in demand for quality animal products. Probiotics are found in supplement form or as components of food & beverages. Their integration with inexpensive but good for health products, such as yogurt, fruit juices, and cultured dairy drinks, has contributed to their significant market size.
Manufacturers are coming up with various innovations in probiotic products, thus providing a wide variety of choices for consumers. For instance, flavored probiotic yogurt is gaining immense popularity in the US. Technological advancements in the field of probiotics have enabled their inclusion in supplements and other non-milk-based products.
The key drivers for market growth are the health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods, multifunctionality of probiotics, and increasing use of probiotics in foods due to the rising consumer awareness about healthy diets. However, adherence to international quality standards & regulations for probiotics and high R&D costs pose as market restraints. Innovations in technology and emerging applications using customized products are significant growth opportunities for the market.
The global probiotics market comprises some of the major international players such as Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Danone S.A. (France), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nestle S.A (Switzerland), and Kerry Group Plc (Ireland). New product developments and investments in R&D have set the probiotics market on a new dimension offering customized products for specific applications to food manufacturers.
Danone held the leading position in the global probiotics market in 2017 due to its strong distribution network across North America and Europe. The company focuses on product differentiation as its key business strategy to ensure its growth in the probiotics market. Yakult Honsha provides a wide range of probiotics catering to the needs of consumers globally, and focuses on new product development to gain an edge over its competitors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Periodization Considered
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.5 Research Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Probiotics Market
4.2 Probiotics Market Size, By Region
4.3 Probiotics Market, By Application, 2018-2023
4.4 Probiotics Market Share, By Form, 2018 vs. 2023
4.5 Probiotics Market, By End User, 2018-2023
4.6 Probiotics Market, By Ingredient, 2017
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Health Benefits Associated With Probiotic-Fortified Foods
5.2.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Probiotic Dietary Supplements
5.2.1.3 Participation of International Bodies in the R&D of Probiotic Products
5.2.1.4 Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers
5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements in Probiotic Products
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 International Quality Standards and Regulations for Probiotic Products
5.2.2.2 High R&D Costs for Developing New Probiotic Strains
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Probiotics Can Replace Pharmaceutical Agents
5.2.3.2 Ban on the Use of Agps (Antibiotic Growth Promoters) in Feed in the EU
5.2.3.3 Increase in Demand for Probiotics in Developed Economies
5.2.3.4 Rising Consumer Awareness About Value-Added Products
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexities in Integrating Probiotics in Functional Foods
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.4 Patent Analysis
7 Probiotics Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
7.1.1.1 Expansion of Supermarkets, Especially in the Asia Pacific Region, is Expected to Create High Growth Prospects for Probiotic Manufacturers in Years
7.1.2 Pharmacies/Drugstores
7.1.2.1 in the US, the Demand for Dietary Supplements is Expected to Increase Amidst the Rise in the Number of Old Age Population
7.1.3 Specialty Stores
7.1.3.1 Specialty Stores Provide A Variety of Probiotic Dietary Supplements Under One Roof. One Such Example is Nutrilite Digestive Probiotic Offered (US)
7.1.4 Online
7.1.4.1 Consumers are Shifting Toward Online Food Shopping Trend. Although This Trend is Still at A Nascent Stage When Compared to Online Clothes
8 Probiotics Market, By Ingredient
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bacteria
8.2.1 The Most Widely Consumed Bacteria Strains are Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, and Streptococcus thermophilusthermophilus, Among O=And Pediococcus).
8.2.2 Lactobacilli
8.2.2.1 Lactobacillus Acidophilus
8.2.2.2 Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
8.2.2.3 Lactobacillus Casei
8.2.2.4 Lactobacillus Reuteri
8.2.3 Bifidobacterium
8.2.4 Streptococcus thermophilus
8.3 Yeast
8.3.1 Probiotics are Microscopic Fungi Such as Strains of Yeasts Belonging to Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Species. Living Microorganisms are Well Known
8.3.2 Saccharomyces Boulardii
8.3.3 Others
9 Probiotics Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Functional Food & Beverages
9.2.1 Dairy Products
9.2.1.1 Probiotics Have Conventionally Been Included in Dairy Products, Due to their Compatibility With Dairy Ingredients
9.2.2 Non-Dairy Beverages
9.2.2.1 The Trend in the US Functional Food Market is Changing, as Most of the Consumers Prefer Non-Dairy Probiotic Beverages
9.2.3 Infant Formula
9.2.3.1 A Wide Range of Infant Formulas That are Fortified With Probiotics is Widely Being Introduced in the Global Market
9.2.4 Cereals
9.2.4.1 The Global Market for Ready-To-Eat Cereals is Saturated in the Western Countries, and So the Potential Developing Habits Considered Companies
9.2.5 Others
9.3 Dietary Supplements
9.3.1 People Consume Dietary Supplements When they are Unable to Fulfill the Essential Nutrient Requirements Through their Daily Diet. Applications
9.4 Feed
9.4.1 The Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed is Highly Affected By the Reduced Reliance on therapeutic Antibiotics to Retain the Antibiotic Products
10 Probiotics Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Human
10.2.1 Popular Sources of Probiotics Include Yogurt, Beverages Such as Fermented Milk & Juices, and Probiotic Supplements
10.3 Animal
10.3.1 Factors Driving the Animal Segment in the Probiotics Market Include the Ban on Synthetic Antimicrobial Growth Promoters (Agps) in Europe in 2006
11 Probiotics Market, By Form
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Liquid
11.2.1 The Demand for Liquid Probiotics is Larger When Compared to Dry Probiotics, Owing to Its Application in Yogurt, Which is the Most Popular
11.3 Dry
11.3.1 Dry Probiotics are Popular in Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Space. Dry Probiotic Products are Mostly Used for Animal Feed Such as Poultry
12 Probiotics Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2017
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.3 Innovators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Expansions and Investments
13.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.5 Agreements, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships
13.6 New Product Launches
14 Company Profiles
14.1 CHR. Hansen
14.2 Danone
14.3 Yakult Honsha
14.4 Dowdupont
14.5 Kerry
14.6 SWOT Analysis
14.7 Probi AB
14.8 Nestle
14.9 Biogaia
14.10 Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.
14.11 Glac Biotech
14.12 Bifodan A/S
14.13 Lallemand
14.14 General Mills
14.15 Uas Laboratories
14.16 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ABM)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k3ds7q/global_probiotics?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article