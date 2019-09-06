Global Process Analytical Instrumentation Market 2019: Zirconia Analyzers Occupy the Largest Share of the Segment at More than 31.5%
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radar in the Process Analytical Instrumentation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The process analytical instrumentation market includes analyzers that are plugged in as part of the industrial process and provide real-time measurements. Process analytical Instrumentation consists of four segments: process gas chromatographs, spectrometers, and gas and liquid analyzers.
Process gas chromatography is the most widely used analysis for process engineering. It is the most conventional method for gas analysis as a number of components can be monitored simultaneously. Frequent maintenance and high downtime are key issues of gas chromatographs. A process modular oven option is introduced the gas chromatograph that can be repaired and replaced by another module. This will reduce the downtime of the equipment and improve the productivity of the process. Although process gas chromatographs are found challenging by customers, it is the most used analyzer for hydrocarbon and other complex gas analysis.
Under the process spectrometer segment, FTIR spectrometers have a small footprint and the capability to measure different types of samples. Advanced features including touch interface and evaluation allow the user to quickly measure and analyze. TDLS, IR, and UV-Vis spectrometers in the continuous form factor are the most in-demand spectrometers.
Process gas analyzers are changing in terms of less maintenance and minimal calibration requirements. Zirconia analyzers occupy the largest share of the segment at more than 31.5%. However, there is significant competition from TDLS for its low maintenance cost. Safety is critical: in the field of exploration, extraction, production, processing, distribution, and transportation in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries, gas analyzers are useful in delivering safe and efficient operation.
Portable liquid analyzer solutions are in demand. As these products are comparatively low cost, there is intense competition in the fragmented market segment. Incumbent vendors that sell regionally are prevalent. High functionality at minimal cost is a growing demand. More types of liquid analyzers are used in water and wastewater, food, and pharma industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Process Analytical Instrumentation Market Segments
2. Process Analytical Instrumentation Market
- Radar - Description of Companies Plotted
3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles
- ABB
- Ametek Process Instruments
- Bruker
- Emerson Process Management
- Endress & Hauser
- Extrel
- Focused Photonics
- Hach
- Horiba Scientific
- Mettler Toledo
- MKS Instruments
- Neo Monitors
- Schneider Electric
- Servomex
- Sick
- Siemens
- Teledyne Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Xylem
- Yokogawa
4. The Last Word
