Global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Report 2019: Capital Investment with a Low Replacement Frequency is Restraining Market Growth

Global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment market accounted for $1.46 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rise in the seafood trade, increased consumption of processed seafood products, and increased health consciousness among consumers. However, the requirement of capital investment along with a low replacement frequency of this equipment is restraining the market growth.



Seafood includes all the edible fresh or saltwater fishes and other forms of aquatic animal life. Seafood has numerous uses, which include source of essential nutrients, promote heart health, improve eyesight, and boost brain power. Moreover, researchers have found that discarded seafood by-products contain bioactive peptides, collagen, gelatin, and other compounds, which can be used in the biomedical, food, and cosmetics industries.



Based on the process equipment, the slaughtering equipment segment is projected to account for the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for processed seafood products and the growing adoption of automated processing equipment.



By Geography, The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by high production levels of seafood in the region, which leads to an increased demand for seafood and encourages exports and consumption, resulting in the increased growth potential for processed seafood products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dried

5.3 Frozen

5.4 Smoked

5.5 Canned

5.6 Other Products

5.6.1 Surimi



6 Global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crustaceans

6.3 Fish

6.4 Molluscs

6.5 Other Types



7 Global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Convenient Stores

7.3 Food Specialty Stores

7.4 Supermarkets

7.5 Hypermarkets

7.6 Other Distribution Channels

7.6.1 Fish Shops

7.6.2 Online Websites



8 Global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market, By Process Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Scaling Machines

8.3 Filleting Machines

8.4 Gutting Machines

8.5 Slaughter Machines

8.6 Other Process Equipment

8.6.1 Deboning Machines

8.6.2 Curing & Smoking Machines

8.6.3 Skinning Machines



9 Global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Lee Fishing Company

11.2 Thai Union Group

11.3 Leigh Fisheries Ltd.

11.4 Abba Seafoods AB

11.5 Seattle Fish Company

11.6 Freiremar S.A.

11.7 John Westfoods Ltd.

11.8 Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

11.9 Royal Greenland A/S

11.10 Marine Harvest ASA.

11.11 Tesco PLC.

11.12 Cuulong Fish JSC.

11.13 High Liner Foods Inc.

11.14 Iglo Group Ltd.

11.15 Grupo Pescanova



