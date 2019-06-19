Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Role of PLM Grows Bigger in the Emerging Era of IoT & Product as a Service Offering
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Product Lifecycle Management (PLM): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- cPDm
- PLM Tools
- Digital Manufacturing Solutions
The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accenture (Ireland)
- Aras Corporation (USA)
- Arena Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Autodesk, Inc. (USA)
- Centric Software, Inc. (USA)
- Dassault Systemes SA (France)
- DXC Technology Co. (USA)
- Gerber Technology (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
- Lectra SA (France)
- Omnify Software, Inc. (USA)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- PTC (USA)
- SAP PLM Alliance (Germany)
- Selerant Corporation (USA)
- Siemens PLM Software, Inc. (USA)
- Tata Technologies Ltd. (Singapore)
- T-Systems International GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Business Focus on Disruptive Product Innovation Makes PLM Indispensable in the 21st Century
PLM: Market/Technology Overview
Technology Overview
Market Overview
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Revenue Growth
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Role of PLM Grows Bigger in the Emerging Era of IoT & Product as a Service Offering
Focus on Collaborative Product Development to Benefit Adoption of Integrated PLM Solutions
Escalating Regulatory Compliance Requirements & Ensuing Need to Reduce Product Risk Throws the Focus on PLM
Closed Loop PLM Solutions (C-L PLM) to Benefit from the Emerging Era of Digital Manufacturing, Smart Factories & IIoT
Spectacular Gains On Cards for Cloud PLM
The Disruption of Cloud Computing in the New Economy
Cloud PLM: The Future of PLM
Faster Internet & Higher Bandwidth Spur the Commercial Feasibility of SaaS PLM
Open Source PLM Makes Its Disruptive Appearance in the Market
Emerging Role of OEMs as Assemblers Amplifies the Need for PLM
Riding High On the Enterprise Mobility Wave, Mobile PLM Becomes a Reality
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Small & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs) - A Lucrative Market Segment
Pharma PLM Set to Make Gains
PLM to Witness Greater Adoption in the Aerospace & Defense Sector
Rise in Demand for PLM in the Consumer Products & Retail Sector
Application of PLM in the Semiconductor Industry
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) - An Overview
Key Essentials of PLM
Background
Key Benefits of PLM
Enhanced Workflows
Reduced Time to Market
Data Storage/Archival
Centralization of Product Data
Enhanced Data Security
Minimizes Waste
Facilitates Compliance to Standards
Other Key Advantages
Product Markets: A Classification
Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDm)
PLM Tools
Digital Manufacturing Solutions
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Dassault, Siemens, PTC and Autodesk: Dominant Players
Top PLM Software and Their Key Features
Promising Outlook of PLM Drives Companies to Expand Portfolios
5.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Aras Unveils Latest Version of PLM Platform
Centric Software Rolls Out Centric 8 PLM version 6.3
Siemens Releases Latest Release of Simcenter Amesim Software
Siemens Rolls Out Cloud-based Teamcenter on Microsoft Azure
Dassault Systmes Launches 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace
Siemens to Roll Out New PLM Software Platform for Industrial 3D Printing
Siemens Unveils Latest Version of NX Software
Oracle Announces Agile PLM Integration with SAP ERP
Shima Seiki Introduces Shima KnitPLM Software
Lectra Launches Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Aras Acquires Impresa MRO Business from Infospectrum
BMW Group Selects PTC Windchill PLM Platform
PTC Delivers Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM Retail Software to Lululemon
Aras and NTT DATA Germany Sign System Integrator Partnership Agreement
Dassault Systmes Collaborates with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
Tata Technologies Reinforces Association with NIO China
Binggrae of Korea Selects Siemens' Teamcenter Software
Aras Receives New Funding from Silver Lake and GE Ventures
JMI Equity Invests in Arena Solutions
PTC to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston
Safariland Selects Centric Software PLM
Seabrook Technology Inks US Channel Partnership Deal with Siemens PLM
Centric Software to Deliver PLM Solution to KEEN
HPE Merges Enterprise Services Business with CSC to Establish DXC Technology
Aras Bags Deal from Fuji Kiko for Aras PLM Platform
Dassault Systmes to Merge with Exa Corporation
Dassault Systmes Extends Partnership with Boeing
Lectra Bags Order from OVS for Lectra Fashion PLM
Centric Software Bags PLM Deal from IMAX
Tata Technologies Inaugurates New European Innovation and Development Centre in Warwick
Tata Technologies to Acquire Escenda Engineering
Sopheon Teams Up with Maxrad Software India
Topscore Chooses Centric Software PLM Platform
Cabbeen of China Selects Centric Software PLM Platform
Redbubble Selects Centric SMB
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
- Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 124)
- The United States (63)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (42)
- France (9)
- Germany (17)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faz3ys
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
