Global Professional Hair Care Market Expected to Reach $23,601 Million by 2024, Says Allied Market Research

The adoption of professional hair care therapies and products in the world has increased over the last four to five years, because of the rapid increase in the disposable income of consumers. The use of professional products ensures damage-free scalp and hair, which further enhances the overall personality and thus, confidence of a person. This has resulted in the growth of the global professional hair care market.

The professional hair care market size is witnessing notable growth across the world. This is attributed to the consumers following the celebrities and various leaders, and presence of a substantial number of youth population on social media platforms, which exposes them to the changing hairstyle trends and grooming methods. The wide fluctuations in hair styling trends are driving the global professional hair care market. Also, the popularity of the do it yourself" hair styling trend among consumers has drastically increased the consumption of professional hair care products in the developed markets.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4620

Key Findings of the Professional Hair Care Market:

In terms of value, the hair coloring is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The salons distribution channel accounted for the maximum share in 2017 and is likely to remain dominant throughout the period, 2018-2024.

North America is expected to dominate the professional hair care market, registering a CAGR of 3.6% in terms of value.

is expected to dominate the professional hair care market, registering a CAGR of 3.6% in terms of value. Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth throughout 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of value.

is projected to show exponential growth throughout 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of value. In the global professional hair care market, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Key players profiled in the global professional hair care industry include L'Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Skin Care Products Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2024

Personal Care Wipes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research