Global Programmable Communications Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Low-Code/No-Code Solutions for Every Type of Business Developer

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Programmable Communications Outlook and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides data on adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, and perceived benefits and concerns, with regard to programmable communications, APIs, and CPaaS tools.

Through application programming interfaces (APIs), programmable communications expose capabilities either within a business's existing communications infrastructure or as an overlay alongside established communications solutions.



In this context, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offerings are just one path for businesses and developers to incorporate programmable communications elements into their applications and workflows. Increasingly, open APIs are being incorporated into new and even existing enterprise communications services, including SIP trunking services, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), contact center as a service (CCaaS), and video meetings platforms. The publisher anticipates that some level of programmability will be incorporated into every communications service available to business customers over time.



In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic was a tipping point for programmable communications. Organizations of all sizes underwent a radical adaptation of their business processes and, in some cases, their entire business models, in order to survive. Engaging with customers via digital channels moved beyond being a differentiator for digital-native companies and instead quickly became part of industry and vertical best practices. CPaaS solutions enabled businesses to provide a tactical response to workflow and channel issues.

The publisher anticipates that for most businesses, programmable communications will evolve from a tactical to a more strategy element of their overall communications strategy. However, there are challenges to broad adoption of CPaaS, including a lack of skill set to deploy the solution or an inability to find a trusted provider in the CPaaS space.



As part of their ongoing research, the publisher sought to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward communications and collaboration solutions across industry verticals, customer segments, job roles and geographic regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Strategic Takeaways

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Survey Respondent Demographics by Country

Survey Respondent Demographics by Region

Survey Respondent Demographics by Organization Size

Survey Respondent Demographics by Industry

3. Industry Overview

Market Definition

The Value Proposition of Programmable Communications

Competitive Landscape

CPaaS and Programmable Communications Trends

Familiarity with CPaaS and Programmable Communications

Benefits of Using CPaaS and Programmable Communications

Adoption Analysis of CPaaS and Programmable Communications

Usage of CPaaS and Programmable Communications

Usage Analysis of CPaaS and Programmable Communications

Top Reason for Not Using CPaaS and Programmable Communications

Challenges Analysis of CPaaS and Programmable Communications

CPaaS and Programmable Communications Provider Consideration and Evaluations

Understanding Customer Evaluations of Programmable Communications Providers

4. Vertical Use Cases

APIs and CPaaS Enhance Unique Workflows in Different Verticals

A Vertical Strategy is Built on Workflow Integration

Enabling Workflows and Embedded Communications in Verticals

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Communications Platform as a Service

Growth Opportunity 1 - Transactional CPaaS for Developers and Enterprises

Growth Opportunity 2 - Programmable Communications at the Core

Growth Opportunity 3 - Low-Code/No-Code Solutions for Every Type of Business Developer

Growth Opportunity 4 - Aligning Pricing Models With Customer Types

6. Appendix

