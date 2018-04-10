Global Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - Clinical Trials & Results, Patent, Designation, and Collaboration

The study analyzed that PSP therapeutics pipeline comprises approximately 14 drug candidates in different stages of development.



According to research findings, most of the drug candidates in PSP therapeutics pipeline are being developed as small molecule agents. Also, majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed using the oral route of administration.



Many companies are more focused on developing their drug candidate's as small molecule, since small molecule can easily pass through the blood brain barrier due to their low molecular weight and small size.



In April 2017, Biogen Inc. entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize BMS-986168, a Phase II investigational medicine for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and PSP. Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy include AbbVie Inc., Biogen Inc., Asceneuron SA, Alzprotect SAS and others.



Report Segmentation



By Phase

By Molecule Type

By Route of Administration

By Company

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Pipeline Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Drivers

4.3 Key Barriers

4.4 Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 5. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2017)

5.1 Phase II/III: Drug profiles

5.2 Phase II: Drug profiles

5.3 Phase I: Drug profiles

5.4 Pre-Clinical: Drug profiles



Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Analysis

6.1 Clinical Trials by Region for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapeutics Pipeline

6.2 Clinical Trials by Trial Status for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapeutics Pipeline



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Players Benchmarking for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapeutics Pipeline

7.2 SWOT Analysis of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapeutics Pipeline



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Product and Service Offerings



