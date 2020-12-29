Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Report 2020-2027: Focus on Government & Utilities, BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Retail, IT & Telecom and Other Verticals

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Project Portfolio Management (PPM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Project Portfolio Management (PPM) estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027.



Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

CA Technologies

Celoxis Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Changepoint Corp.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Planisware USA , Inc.

, Inc. PlanView Inc.

SAP SE

Workfront

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Large Enterprises (Organization Size) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SMEs (Organization Size) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

SMEs (Organization Size) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

SMEs (Organization Size) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Government & Utilities (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Government & Utilities (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Government & Utilities (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

BFSI (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Retail (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Retail (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Retail (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

IT & Telecom (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

IT & Telecom (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market by Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic Demand Patterns by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

