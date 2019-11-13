Global Proposal Management Software Market Research Report 2019-2024: Impact of Disruptive Technologies - Artificial Intelligence / Robotic Process Automation / Blockchain

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proposal Management Software Market by Software, Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global proposal management software market is expected to grow from USD 1,579 million in 2019 to USD 3,160 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

This growth is fueled by the demand for efficient proposal management to manage the ever-rising proposal volumes across the globe. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the proposal management software market include increasing shift to cloud-based technologies, proposal management becoming an effective tool to increase the winning rate of business deals, and integration of AI-enabled tools with proposal management software.

Proposal management software is a comprehensive proposal management service that caters to the needs of a wide range of industries. With its tools, such as document generation, sales content repository, and merging content, proposal management software aims to automate the key proposal management operations for improved sales results. A lot of financial organizations, health care institutes, legal firms, manufacturing, and service sectors use proposal management software to develop their sales proposals and streamline their Request for Proposal (RFP)-response generation.



The growth of the proposal management software market can be attributed to several factors, such as increasing demand for agile proposal management and the availability of cloud-based deployments of proposal management software. However, the primary driving factors for the proposal management software market are the benefits, such as consistency, tracking, and reduced time to draft the proposal ensuring Return on Investment (RoI). This complete process of managing proposals can be costly and timeconsuming sometimes, but the use of proposal management software simplifies this process by providing templates and automating the proposal management process.



