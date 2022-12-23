Global PropTech Market Report 2022 to 2027: Asia-Pacific is Currently the Fastest-Growing Market Globally

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PropTech Market: Industry Trends & Competitive Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has segmented the PropTech market by property type, by industry and by geographic region. It provides an overview of the global PropTech market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the period from 2022 to 2027, while providing revenue forecasts for this period for each market segment. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of PropTech solution providers.

The report covers the PropTech market concerning adoption across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The report estimates the global market for PropTech in 2021, and it provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes the PropTech development platform and associated services, as well as services associated with the platform.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook and up-to-date analysis of the global PropTech market

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future potential for global PropTech market with an emphasis on new products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global PropTech market, and the corresponding market share analysis based on offering solution, property type, end-use industry, and region

Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities that will shape the market for PropTech over the forecast period (2022 to 2027)

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand for PropTech market due to the increasing investment prospectus by PropTech companies, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other market strategic advantages

Review of recent industry trends, R&D activities, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

PropTech refers to the integration and application of technologies for the development of products and services in the real estate industry. The focus of PropTech is to automate and improve the use and delivery of real estate services. Virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) represent the tip of the iceberg for the PropTech industry. Like other industries, the real estate industry is not immune to technological change. The global real estate sector has undergone a significant paradigm shift, but its full potential is on display in the PropTech market.

Increased spending, venture capital funding in the technology and growing demand for advanced technology in the real estate industry are key factors driving the growth of the PropTech market. Preliminary research, development spending and high execution costs, however, hinder the market growth. Trends such as the use of VR to increase customer satisfaction, the growing use of AI and blockchain solutions, and a promising climate for startups will create huge opportunities in the market.

In this report, the global PropTech market has been segmented based on property type, industry and geographic region. Property types include residential and commercia. The PropTech market by industry has been segmented into construction, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and others.

By geography, the PropTech market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region accounted for the highest share of the global PropTech market in 2021. The presence of many global companies, a robust technology infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies (e.g., AI, virtual reality, IoT, cloud) are key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing market for PropTech globally.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Technology Trends

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Property Type and Industry

5.1 PropTech Market by Property Type

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 PropTech Market by Industry

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Hospitality

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Global PropTech Market Size by Region

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Recent Developments

7.1 Industry Trends

7.2 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Airbnb Inc.

Ascendix Technologies

Aurum Proptech

Crown Proptech

Holobuilder

Inspectrealestate

Universal Proptech Inc.

Chapter 9 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a22swh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets