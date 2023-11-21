Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2023-2030: China is Expected to Lead Propylene Capacity Growth, Followed by India and Iran

The "Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region, Countries, Companies, Feedstock, Projects and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Propylene capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 150.30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2022 to 219.68 mtpa in 2030.

Around 175 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and Middle East. Among countries, China is expected to lead Propylene capacity growth by 2030, followed by India and Iran. Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd, Oriental Energy Co Ltd and The National Petrochemical Co are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope

  • Global Propylene capacity outlook by region
  • Propylene planned and announced plants details
  • Capacity share of the major Propylene producers globally
  • Feedstock share by region
  • Global Propylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand key trends in the global Propylene industry
  • Identify opportunities in the global Propylene industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook
  • Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

  • Key Global Planned and Announced Propylene Projects
  • Key Highlights
  • Major New Plants Announcements
  • New Plant Cancellations
  • Key Stalled Plants
  • Global Propylene Capacity contribution by region
  • Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2023
  • Key Companies by Propylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022
  • Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Propylene Industry
  • Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry
  • Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry by Feedstock
  • Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects
  • Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries
  • Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
  • Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects
  • Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

