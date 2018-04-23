Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Forecasts 2018-2023: Increasing Cases of Valvular Heart Disease (VHD) is a Major Driver

The global prosthetic heart valve market was valued at US $5.131 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.98% over the forecast period to reach US $9.589 billion by 2023.

Factors driving growth in the market are, increasing cases of valvular heart disease (VHD), favorable government regulations, technological advancements in treatment procedures, rising health awareness and reimbursements. Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest market share for the global prosthetic heart valve market while Asia Pacific is highly emerging mainly due to the improving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Europe N.V., Abbott and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation among others.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical region. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market by Type

5.1. Mechanical Heart Valve

5.2. Tissue Heart Valve



6. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market by End Users

6.1. Hospitals and Clinics

6.2. Research Laboratories

6.3. Others



7. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market by Geography

7.1. Americas

7.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

7.3. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Recent Deals and Investment

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

9.2. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

9.3. Abbott

9.4. Medtronic

9.5. Jenavalve Technology, Inc.

9.6. Cryolife Inc.

9.7. Livanova PLC

9.8. Terumo Europe N.V.

9.9. Cook Biotech Inc.

9.10. Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dg6b8m/global_prosthetic?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-prosthetic-heart-valve-market-forecasts-2018-2023-increasing-cases-of-valvular-heart-disease-vhd-is-a-major-driver-300634423.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

