Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market 2018-2022: Leading Trends Include 3D-Printed Prosthetic Robot Arms, Adoption of Innovative Business Models & Improvements in the Sense of Touch

The global prosthetic robot arm market to grow at a CAGR of 11.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the global prosthetic robot arm market by technology (microprocessor-based prosthetic robot arm and myoelectric prosthetic robot arm). The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across different regions.

Increasing number of amputation cases to be one of the primary growth factors for the prosthetic robot arm market. Loss of arm impacts the level of autonomy and the capability of the activities of daily living (ADL) of people. Factors such as accidents in landmines, cancerous tumors of the bone or arm muscles, infections, and frostbite, are increasing the incidences of amputation cases.



Key vendors

exiii

Fillauer Companies

Mobius Bionics

ssur

Ottobock

TASKA Prosthetics

Vincent Medical Holdings

