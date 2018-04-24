Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market 2018-2022: Leading Trends Include 3D-Printed Prosthetic Robot Arms, Adoption of Innovative Business Models & Improvements in the Sense of Touch

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prosthetic robot arm market to grow at a CAGR of 11.28% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the global prosthetic robot arm market by technology (microprocessor-based prosthetic robot arm and myoelectric prosthetic robot arm). The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across different regions.
Increasing number of amputation cases to be one of the primary growth factors for the prosthetic robot arm market. Loss of arm impacts the level of autonomy and the capability of the activities of daily living (ADL) of people. Factors such as accidents in landmines, cancerous tumors of the bone or arm muscles, infections, and frostbite, are increasing the incidences of amputation cases.
Key vendors
- exiii
- Fillauer Companies
- Mobius Bionics
- ssur
- Ottobock
- TASKA Prosthetics
- Vincent Medical Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Microprocessor-based prosthetic robot arm- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Myoelectric prosthetic robot arm - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- 3D-printed prosthetic robot arms
- Adoption of innovative business models
- Improvements in the sense of touch
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- exiii
- Fillauer Companies
- Mobius Bionics
- ssur
- Ottobock
- TASKA Prosthetics
- Vincent Medical Holdings
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8vr5k/global_prosthetic?w=5
