Global Protective Eyewear Strategic Market Report 2022 & 2023-2030: Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Eyewear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Protective Eyewear estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report categorizes protective eyewear into various types, including non-prescription, prescription, direct-vented, indirect-vented, and non-vented. Each type is analyzed in terms of annual sales from 2022 to 2030, as well as historical data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective.

Non-Prescription, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Prescription segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Moreover, it examines the market for protective eyewear across different applications, such as industrial manufacturing, construction, military, oil & gas, mining, and other applications. Sales data for these applications are analyzed from 2022 to 2030, along with historical data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $862.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$862.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$598.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This dataset presents a comprehensive analysis of the protective eyewear market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It covers recent past, current, and future sales data from 2022 to 2030, along with the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Additionally, it provides a historic review of sales data from 2014 to 2021 and offers a 16-year perspective, depicting the percentage breakdown of value sales for different regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Accompanying this, you'll find a meticulously curated list and analysis of the key competitors in this market, making it a quintessential guide for those keen on gaining a competitive edge in the protective eyewear industry.

Overall, this report offers a comprehensive overview of the protective eyewear market, its types, and various applications, facilitating a thorough analysis of the industry's past, present, and future trends.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Amidst Subdued Industrial Activity, Weakness Extends to Every Industry except Healthcare

COVID-19 Makes PPEs Popular

Proper Donning & Doffing of PPE Holds Critical Relevance for Mitigating COVID-19 Infection Risk

An Overview of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Protective Eyewear

Protective Eyewear

Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines - Key to Success

Good Prospects for PPE and Protective Eyewear Market with Focus Shifting to Safety at Work Place

Key Growth Drivers

COVID-19 Dents Prospects Temporarily in Immediate Term

Demand for Safety Glasses Spells Boom for Protective Eyewear Market

Analysis by Product Type

World Protective Eyewear Market by Product Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Non-Prescription, and Prescription

Analysis by Application

World Protective Eyewear Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Other Applications

US Maintain Commanding Position in Global Protective Eyewear Market

World Protective Eyewear Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Protective Eyewear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , Canada , USA , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Protective Eyewear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities

Manufacturers Eye Product Innovation to Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High-Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020 Country Spending (US$ Billion)

Protective Eyewear: An Integral Component of Pharmaceutical PPE

Rising Demand for Laser Safety Eyewear

Smart Safety Glasses to Capture Eyeball Share in PPE Space

Technology Innovations in Safety Smart Glasses

Enhanced Eye Safety at Core Smart Safety Glass Evolution

Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Protective Eyewear

Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) Worldwide by Region: 2019

Stringent Regulations Promote Adoption of PPE and Protective Eyewear

Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash

Anticipated Demand from Automotive Industry to Keep Manufacturing Sector Buoyant in Long Term

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry, One of the Largest Consumers of Protective Eyewear

Pandemic Disrupts Residential & Commercial Construction Spending

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Protective Eyewear in the Healthcare Sector

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Eye Protection Gear-Improvement through Advanced Technology

Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth

Select Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 184 Featured)

3M Company

Company Cardinal Health, Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

Allegro Industries

Avacore Sp. Z O.O.

Amdrecor, Inc.

Artilux Swiss Safety AG

BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH

Bolle Safety

Broadwood Ltd.

Amray Medical

Besco Medical Limited

Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co., Ltd.

Berner International GmbH

Almax Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zce56q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets