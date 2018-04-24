Global Protein Engineering Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Agilent Technologies, Genscript, Intrexon, Lonza, Perkin Elmer & Thermo Fisher

Global Protein Engineering Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is application of protein engineering in enzyme technology. The increasing application of protein engineering in enzyme technology is gaining traction in the market. Various industries involving processes such as pulp bleaching require enzymes with robust activity at high pH and temperatures.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing incidences of diseases to rise demand for novel protein therapeutics. There have been growing incidences of chronic diseases leading to the rising novel therapeutics. Several protein engineering products including the monoclonal antibodies often provide therapeutic remedies for ailments such as genetic disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of trained laboratory professionals. Processes involved in protein engineering require accurate interpretation of results and researchers must know to interpret experimental results and correlate with the hypothesis of the experiment.



Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

Genscript

Intrexon

Lonza

Perkin Elmer

Thermo Fisher

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global protein engineering market by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Global protein engineering market by academic institutes and research laboratories

Global protein engineering market by CROs

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Application of protein engineering in enzyme technology

Application of protein engineering in forensic research

Global initiatives encouraging research on protein engineering

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies

Genscript

Intrexon

Lonza

Perkin Elmer

Thermo Fisher

PART 15: APPENDIX



