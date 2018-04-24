Global Protein Engineering Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Agilent Technologies, Genscript, Intrexon, Lonza, Perkin Elmer & Thermo Fisher

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Protein Engineering Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Protein Engineering Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is application of protein engineering in enzyme technology. The increasing application of protein engineering in enzyme technology is gaining traction in the market. Various industries involving processes such as pulp bleaching require enzymes with robust activity at high pH and temperatures.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing incidences of diseases to rise demand for novel protein therapeutics. There have been growing incidences of chronic diseases leading to the rising novel therapeutics. Several protein engineering products including the monoclonal antibodies often provide therapeutic remedies for ailments such as genetic disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of trained laboratory professionals. Processes involved in protein engineering require accurate interpretation of results and researchers must know to interpret experimental results and correlate with the hypothesis of the experiment.
Key vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- Genscript
- Intrexon
- Lonza
- Perkin Elmer
- Thermo Fisher
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Global protein engineering market by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Global protein engineering market by academic institutes and research laboratories
- Global protein engineering market by CROs
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Application of protein engineering in enzyme technology
- Application of protein engineering in forensic research
- Global initiatives encouraging research on protein engineering
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
