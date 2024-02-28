Global Protein Expression Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2024: Compound Annual Growth of 11.2% During 2023-2033, with Market Reaching Projected $6.96 Billion by 2033

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Expression Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Product, Expression System, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global protein expression market was valued at $2.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $6.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.27% between 2023 and 2033. Protein expression involves the generation or production of proteins within living cells or organisms. The synthesis, modification, and regulation of proteins are guided by the genetic information encoded in DNA. These proteins possess intricate and varied structures and functions, which are vital for sustaining life and facilitating various biological activities.



Various methodologies are employed by researchers to regulate protein expression for experimental, biotechnological, and medical purposes. To observe proteins in a living environment, they are often marked with fluorescent proteins, enabling the study of their distribution.



Unlike DNA, which can be synthesized with relative ease, protein production necessitates the use of complex mixtures derived from cells or the utilization of living cells themselves. To facilitate protein production, a variety of expression systems are employed, including those based on mammalian, insect, bacterial, plant, yeast, and cell-free environments.



The global protein expression market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector and is witnessing double-digit growth, driven by increased demand for protein biologics coupled with growing biopharmaceutical R&D in the field of protein expression. The utilization of expression systems in various research and development endeavors is further contributing to the market growth.

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Segment to Dominate the Protein Expression Market



Based on application, the global protein expression market was led by the biopharmaceutical manufacturing segment, with a 48.61% share in 2022. Protein expression plays a pivotal role in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, involving the generation of therapeutic proteins using living cells, such as bacteria, yeast, or mammalian cells. The selection of a protein expression system hinges on the specific protein product and its intended application.

Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Segment to Witness the Highest Growth in the Market between 2023 and 2033



The primary end-use consumers of protein expression products and services are biopharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. They employ protein expression techniques to create and produce recombinant proteins for various purposes, including drug development, vaccine production, antibody synthesis, and hormone production. Prominent examples of such companies engaged in protein expression include Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Amgen Inc.

Based on products, the kits and reagents segment holds a larger share of the global protein expression market. Mature industry participants, including Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, dominate the market by providing an extensive array of kits and reagents to meet the demands of protein expression.

Mammalian Cell Expression System to Witness the Highest Growth in the Market between 2023 and 2033



Based on various expression systems, mammalian cell-based expression systems hold a predominant position in the realm of biopharmaceutical production. These systems are employed for the transient or stable production of proteins, with the expression construct either temporarily introduced or integrated into the host genome. The preference for mammalian expression arises from its ability to create a highly physiologically relevant environment for studying protein function, thereby facilitating the utmost level of post-translational processing and functional activity of the produced protein.



Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Demand Drivers:



Increasing Demand for Protein Biologics Creating the Need for Protein Expression: Biologics represent a category of pharmaceutical drugs derived from biological sources. They can be produced from, extracted from, or semi-synthesized from biological materials. These drugs consist of proteins, sugars, nucleic acids, or intricate combinations of these components and can even include living cells or tissues. Biologics find application in both human and animal healthcare and are employed to treat a range of medical conditions when no alternative treatments are accessible.



Market Challenges:



Long and Complicated Regulatory Timelines and Approvals of Recombinant Proteins and Biologics: Recombinant proteins, generated through genetic engineering methods, belong to a category of proteins employed in the development of biopharmaceuticals, which are pharmaceutical drugs derived from biological sources. The production of these recombinant proteins falls under the oversight of regulatory authorities worldwide.



Market Opportunities:



Advancements in Microfluidics Requiring the Use of Protein Expression: Microfluidics is a scientific discipline that focuses on studying, manipulating, and controlling fluids at the microscale level. It has brought about a significant transformation in our approach to studying and examining biological systems. One particularly exciting application of microfluidics is within the realm of protein expression. Innovative microfluidic devices have been created to simplify the process of loading and cultivating cells, allowing for efficient parallel transfection, culturing, and analysis of mammalian cells.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories International

Danaher

GenCefe

Genscript Biotech

Jena Bioscience

Lonza Bioscience

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Oxford Expression Technologies

Promega

QIAGEN

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Protein Expression Market Trend Analysis

1.1.2 Continuous Innovations in Fields such as Automation of Protein Expression Processes

1.1.3 Advancements in Protein Engineering and Design

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19

1.6 Market Entry Barriers and Opportunities

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.1.1 Increasing Demand for Protein Biologics Creating the Need for Protein Expression

1.7.1.2 Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D Influencing the Use of Protein Expression

1.7.1.3 Increasing Protein Synthesis Funding

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.2.1 Long and Complicated Regulatory Timelines and Approvals of Recombinant Proteins and Biologics

1.7.2.2 Intricate and Fluctuating Nature of Protein Expression Necessitating a Demand for Highly Trained Personnel

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Advancements in Microfluidics Requiring the Use of Protein Expression

1.7.3.2 Rising Awareness of Proteomics in Emerging Countries



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Protein Expression Market (by Application)

2.4 Global Protein Expression Market (by End User)



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.2.1 Product Summary

3.2.2 Expression System Summary

3.3 Global Protein Expression Market (by Product)

3.3.4 Plastic Consumables and Accessories

3.4 Global Protein Expression Market (by Expression System)



4 Region



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

