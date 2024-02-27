Global Protein Hydrolysates Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Protein Hydrolysates Experience Growth Opportunities in the Cosmetics Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Hydrolysates Market by Product Type (Milk, Meats, Marine, Plant, Egg, Yeast), Application (Infant, Sports, Clinical Nutrition, Weight Management, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, FnB), Source, Process, Form and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protein hydrolysates market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for protein hydrolysates can be attributed to various factors shaping modern dietary preferences and nutritional awareness. One key driver is the appeal of improved protein absorption facilitated by the pre-digestion process, where proteins are broken down into smaller peptides and amino acids. This characteristic is particularly valuable for individuals in the fitness community and those with specific dietary requirements, as it ensures a quicker and more efficient delivery of protein for muscle recovery and growth.



Additionally, the enhanced bioavailability of protein hydrolysates, coupled with their functional properties in food processing, makes them desirable ingredients for a wide range of products. As consumers prioritize nutritional fortification and seek protein-fortified options, protein hydrolysates contribute to the development of products such as sports nutrition items, beverages, and functional foods. Furthermore, its role in clinical and medical nutrition, especially for individuals with specific health conditions, underscores its adaptability. Lastly, the growing interest in sustainable protein sources has led to the utilization of plant-based protein hydrolysates, aligning with the broader trend of environmentally conscious consumer choices. In essence, the multifaceted benefits of protein hydrolysates position them as a significant and sought-after component in the evolving landscape of food and nutrition.



During the projected period, the plant protein hydrolysates within the type is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth, boasting the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)



The burgeoning interest in plant-based diets, driven by health and sustainability concerns, has fueled the demand for alternatives to animal-derived products. Plant-based hydrolysates, derived from plant proteins through hydrolysis, provide a sustainable protein source, aligning with the preferences of environmentally conscious consumers. Advances in food technology have also played a crucial role, as the hydrolysis process breaks down complex proteins into more digestible peptides, enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. Additionally, the hypoallergenic nature of plant-based hydrolysates, resulting from partial hydrolysis, appeals to consumers with food allergies or intolerances. Their versatility in applications such as infant nutrition, sports supplements, and functional foods further contributes to their rapid growth, making plant-based hydrolysates a pivotal player in the evolving landscape of dietary choices.



Dry form dominating within the form segment of the protein hydrolysates market



The prevalence of dry protein hydrolysates over their liquid counterparts is primarily attributable to factors centered around convenience, versatility, and market dynamics. Powdered forms offer unparalleled ease of handling, with simple measurement and mixing, catering to the needs of individuals with active lifestyles. The portability of powdered versions is a distinct advantage, allowing for easy transportation and on-the-go consumption.



The extended shelf life of powdered formulations minimizes the risk of spoilage and waste, supporting both consumers and manufacturers. The flexibility inherent in powdered products, facilitating their incorporation into various recipes and the customization of serving sizes, appeals to a broad consumer base. As the demand for protein supplements continues to surge, manufacturers are responding by diversifying their product ranges, offering a plethora of powdered options with different flavors and formulations.



Changes in dietary choices have positioned the Asia Pacific region as a fastest growing market in the protein hydrolysates market



India is undergoing a transformative shift in dietary habits, witnessing a surge in demand for protein hydrolysates as consumers increasingly prioritize nutritive and health-conscious choices. The traditional carbohydrate-rich Indian diet is evolving as people become more aware of the pivotal role of protein in maintaining overall health, muscle development, and weight management. Fueled by a booming fitness and wellness culture, protein hydrolysates have gained prominence for their quick absorption and bioavailability, making them a preferred supplement for fitness enthusiasts and the elderly.



As specialized diets such as ketogenic, paleolithic, and vegetarian/vegan gain traction, the adaptability of protein hydrolysates to diverse dietary preferences further solidifies their role in the evolving nutritional landscape. The food and beverage industry's innovative integration of these protein derivatives into various products enhances their accessibility, contributing to the substantial growth of the protein hydrolysates market in India.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising Demand for health & fitness and sports nutrition), restraints (High manufacturing and research & development costs), opportunities (Rising growth of protein hydrolysates in the cosmetics), and challenges (Disruptions in the supply chain) influencing the growth of the protein hydrolysates market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the protein hydrolysates market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the protein hydrolysates market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the protein hydrolysates market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like ADM (US) , Azelis Group ( Belgium ), Tatua ( New Zealand ), and Frieslandcompina ( Netherlands ) among others in the protein hydrolysates market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the protein hydrolysates market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

