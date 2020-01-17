Global Protein Hydrolysates Market Study & Forecast to 2027 - Growing Demand for Plant- & Animal-based Protein Hydrolysates in the Sports Industry
Jan 17, 2020, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Hydrolysates - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Protein Hydrolysates Market accounted for $586 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,359.31 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
The growing demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates in the sports industry and high usage of protein in infant nutrition are the boosting elements for the market. Whereas, the huge cost of R&D, and low popularity in developing countries owing to the high production cost is restraining the market growth.
Based on the application, the infant nutrition segment has a growing prominence in the near future on an account of the need for protein in building and proper development of infant tissues.
By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the changing lifestyle along with rising awareness about the usage of protein hydrolysates in most of the cities in the U.S. and Canada.
Some of the key players in Global Protein Hydrolysates market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Kerry Group PLC, Glanbia PLC, Frieslandcampina, Hilmar Ingredients, Arla Foods, Amco Proteins, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette, Danone Nutricia, AGROPUR US, Agrilife, Kemin Industries, Inc, Akola Chemicals India Limited, Brisk Bioscience, Carbery Group Ltd., Ingredia S.A.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Animal Protein Hydrolysates
5.3 Meat
5.3.1 Swine
5.3.2 Bovine
5.3.3 Poultry
5.4 Egg Protein Hydrolysates
5.5 Yeast Protein Hydrolysates
5.6 Marine Protein Hydrolysates
5.6.1 Fish
5.6.1.1 Salmon
5.6.1.2 Tuna
5.6.1.3 Cod
5.6.1.4 Other Fishes
5.6.2 Algae
5.7 Milk Protein Hydrolysates
5.7.1 Casein
5.7.2 Whey
5.8 Plant Protein Hydrolysates
5.8.1 Wheat
5.8.2 Soy
5.3.3 Other Plant Protein Hydrolysates
5.3.3.1 Rice
5.3.3.2 Canola
5.3.3.3 Pea
5.3.3.4 Potato
5.9 Silk Protein Hydrolysate
6 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Plants
6.3 Animals
6.4 Microbial
7 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Powder Form
7.3 Liquid Form
8 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Enzymatic Hydrolysis
8.3 Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis
9 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Medical Nutrition
9.3 Infant Nutrition
9.4 Animal Feeds & Nutrition
9.5 Weight Management
9.6 Sports Nutrition
9.7 Cell Nutrition
9.8 Dietary Supplements
9.9 Nutraceuticals
9.10 Food & Beverages
9.11 Cosmetics & Personal Care
9.12 Pharmaceutical
9.13 Protease Application
9.14 Clinical Nutrition
10 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
12.2 Tate & Lyle PLC
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 Kerry Group PLC
12.5 Glanbia PLC
12.6 Frieslandcampina
12.7 Hilmar Ingredients
12.8 Arla Foods
12.9 Amco Proteins
12.10 Archer Daniels Midland Company
12.11 Roquette
12.12 Danone Nutricia
12.13 AGROPUR US
12.14 Agrilife
12.15 Kemin Industries Inc.
12.16 Akola Chemicals India Limited
12.17 Brisk Bioscience
12.18 Carbery Group Ltd.
12.19 Ingredia S.A.
