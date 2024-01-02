Global Protein Sequencing Market Research Report 2024-2033 Featuring Agilent Technologies, Proteome Factory, Rapid Novor, SGS, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Waters Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Sequencing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Protein sequencing is a critical technique in life sciences that determines the order of amino acids in a protein molecule. This information is essential for understanding protein function, structure, and its role in various biological processes.

By comparing protein sequences, researchers can classify proteins into families based on shared ancestry and evolutionary relationships. This provides valuable information about protein function and helps predict potential functions for uncharacterized proteins. Protein sequences act like molecular clocks, accumulating mutations over time.

Analysing these mutations allows scientists to trace the evolutionary history of proteins and understand their diversification across different species Certain amino acid sequences act as signals that direct proteins to specific subcellular locations. Identifying these targeting signals through protein sequencing allows researchers to predict where a protein resides and functions within the cell.

Protein sequences can be used to predict the sequence of the corresponding gene, providing valuable information about gene structure and regulation. Identifying mutations in protein-coding genes can help diagnose and understand the mechanisms underlying genetic diseases.

This dynamic market includes product & service, protein sequencing product such as reagents & consumables, instruments, and analysis products/software.

The report delves into various factors influencing the industry, including recent trends, recent advancements, and regulatory aspects. It outlines the market segmentation based on product & service, application, end user and region.

Key Questions Answered:

  • How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of protein sequencing for applications?
  • What are the key regulations governing the protein sequencing market in key regions?
  • What are the technological developments which are expected to have the maximum influence on the global protein sequencing market?
  • Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global protein sequencing market currently?
  • How do end users of protein sequencings perceive the technology?
  • What are some of the major factors which are expected to influence the growth in the adoption of protein sequencing across the globe?
  • What are the key strategies incorporated by leading players in the global protein sequencing market landscape?
  • What is the current revenue contribution for the different product types in the global protein sequencing market, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?

Markets: Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Supply Chain Overview

  • Value chain Analysis
  • Market Map

R&D Review

  • Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

Regulatory Landscape

Market Dynamics Overview

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bioinformatics Solutions
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Proteome Factory
  • Rapid Novor Inc.
  • Selvita
  • SGS
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Waters

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

  • Biotherapeutics
  • Genetic Engineering
  • Other Applications

Segmentation by End User

  • Academic Institutes & Research Centres
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Other End Users

Segmentation by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ystc73

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2024-2030 Featuring ATOS, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom, Ericson, Nokia, Advantech, ARM, Intel, NXP, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Vmware

Europe Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2024-2030 Featuring ATOS, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom, Ericson, Nokia, Advantech, ARM, Intel, NXP, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Vmware

The "Europe Edge Computing Market - A Regional & Country Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to...
Europe Neuromorphic Chip Market Research Report 2024-2030: Companies Investing Heavily in Advancing Neuromorphic Chip Technology, Aerospace, Healthcare, and Consumer Electronics Drive Adoption

Europe Neuromorphic Chip Market Research Report 2024-2030: Companies Investing Heavily in Advancing Neuromorphic Chip Technology, Aerospace, Healthcare, and Consumer Electronics Drive Adoption

The "Europe Neuromorphic Chip Market - A Regional & Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.