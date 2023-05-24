Global Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Market Research Report 2022-2023 & 2026: Early Days Hold Plenty of Opportunity with Completely New Types of Biomarkers Already at Work

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 May, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Markets. Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product and Place. With Executive and Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2022 to 2026" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research makes you the expert in your organization.

Proteomics is going mainstream. Where genomics couldn't find all the answers proteomics is stepping up to the plate.

Who will be the Illumina of Proteomics? Will these new biomarkers redefine disease definitions? Will Proteomic Assays displace current Genomic Assays? Find out all about it and more in this comprehensive report.

Proteomic Biomarker Analytics is just finding its feet, but the opportunity is to understand the front line players, the actual proteins and protein complexes, that do the work of managing cellular life.

Players are reporting double digit growth. Venture capital is well involved. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. This technology could possibly displace most cancer diagnostic protocols AND save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size out for five years for a number of different market segments.

Get the publisher's research team working for you by ordering all, or a portion, of this comprehensive report. Check all your licensing options but don't worry, your order is available as a credit if you wish to upgrade to more information. As always, assistance, and additional specific data, is provided without additional charges.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides
1.1 Situation Analysis
1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What is Proteomic Biomarker Analytics?
2.2 Proteomics and Drug Development
2.3 Market Definition
2.3.1 Market Size
2.3.2 Currency
2.3.3 Years
2.4 Methodology
2.4.1 Methodology
2.4.2 Sources
2.4.3 Authors

3 Proteomic Biomarker Analytics - Guide to Technologies
3.1 Methods
3.1.1 Separation Techniques and Electrophoresis
3.1.2 Mass Spectrometry
3.1.3 Chromatography
3.1.4 Blotting
3.1.5 Protein Complementation Assays and Interaction Screens
3.1.6 Protein Structure Prediction
3.1.7 Protein Databases

4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
4.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
4.1.6 Public National/Regional Lab
4.1.7 Hospital Lab
4.1.8 Physician Lab
4.1.9 Audit Body
4.1.10 Certification Body

5 Market Trends
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 Drug Development
5.1.2 Companion Dx
5.1.3 Fertile Research
5.1.4 Technology Convergence
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 the Cost Curve
5.2.2 Capacity Constraints
5.2.3 Market Lag

6 Proteomic Analytics Recent Developments
6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use this Section
6.1.1 Importance of These Developments
6.1.2 How to Use this Section
6.2 Deepmind Ai Predicts 3D Structure of Every Protein
6.3 Quanterix Slashing Workforce by 25 Percent
6.4 Study Shows Potential of Nanomosaic's Platform for Biomarker Development
6.5 Exact Sciences Bolsters Plasma Proteomics Tech With $15M Purchase of Omicera
6.6 Prognomiq Exploring Multiomic Markers for Variety of Cancer Dx Applications
6.7 Octave Bioscience Building Evidence Base for Multiple Sclerosis Test
6.8 Proteomics Goes Public

7 Profiles of Key Proteomic Biomarker Analytic Companies
7.1 Abbott Laboratories
7.2 Agilent/Dako
7.3 Basepair Biotechnologies
7.4 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company
7.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
7.7 Cepheid (Danaher)
7.8 Eve Technologies
7.9 Fluidic Analytics
7.10 Hybrigenics Services
7.11 Luminex Corp
7.12 Nautilus Biotechnology
7.13 Nicoya
7.14 Olink
7.15 Qiagen
7.16 Quanterix
7.17 Roche Molecular Diagnostics
7.18 Siemens Healthineers
7.19 Somalogic
7.20 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

About the Author

Mr. Greg Powell, B.SC., M.B.A is the President at the publisher. He is an experienced business and clinical professional. He is co-author of the paper "The Radioimmunoassay of Angiotensinogen by Antibody Trapping." He has worked in laboratory testing and management for over 20 years. Mr. Powell's education includes:

  • B.Sc. (Chemistry) University of BC
  • M.B.A. (Finance and Policy) University of BC
  • Market Research Seminar - Burke Institute
  • Finance for Senior Executives - Harvard Business School

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ej352i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Commercial Airport Ground Lighting (AGL) Growth Opportunities: Featuring AI-based Light Intensity Detection Tools, Sustainability Avenues, Vertiports & More

Growth Opportunities Driven by a Zero-Latency World: Featuring Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems for Road Safety, IoT and 6G for Healthcare & More

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.