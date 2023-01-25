Global Psoriasis Therapeutics Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Abbvie, Amgen, Bausch Health, LEO Pharma and Novan Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psoriasis Therapeutics Market By Drug Class, By Type, By Route of Administration: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the psoriasis therapeutics market size was valued at $22.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Psoriasis is a skin disorder that causes skin cells to multiply up to 10 times faster than normal. This makes the skin build up into bumpy red patches covered with white scales. They can grow anywhere, but most appear on scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back. Psoriasis cannot pass from person to person. It does sometimes happen in members of the same family. Psoriasis usually appears in early adulthood.

For most people, it affects just a few areas. In severe cases, it can cover large parts of the body. The patches can heal and then come back throughout a person's life.

However, there are many treatments. Some slow the growth of new skin cells, and others relieve itching and dry skin. A Doctor selects a treatment plan that is right for patient based on the size of rash, where it is on the body, age, overall health, and other things of patients.

Common treatments include steroid creams, moisturizers for dry skin coal tar (a common treatment for scalp psoriasis available in lotions, creams, foams, shampoos, and bath solutions), vitamin D-based cream or ointments, and Retinoid creams.



Major factors that drive growth of the global psoriasis therapeutics market include increase in geriatric population, growth in prevalence of plaque and psoriatic arthritis, favorable reimbursement policies, and rise in prescription volume of biological products. In addition, rise in awareness among people regarding different treatments available in the market further propel the market growth.

However, health risks posed, owing to medication along with high costs of therapies restrain growth of the psoriasis therapeutics market during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in development of new biologics and novel pipeline drugs and high growth potential in untapped emerging countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the psoriasis therapeutics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing psoriasis therapeutics market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the psoriasis therapeutics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global psoriasis therapeutics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: PSORIASIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS

CHAPTER 5: PSORIASIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 6: PSORIASIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

CHAPTER 7: PSORIASIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Abbvie Inc.

9.2 Amgen Inc.

9.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

9.4 Eli Lilly and Company

9.5 Johnson and Johnson

9.6 LEO Pharma

9.7 Novan Inc. (EPI Health LLC)

9.8 Novartis AG

9.9 Pfizer Inc.

9.10 Viatris Inc. (Mylan NV)

