Global Psychobiotics Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026: Focus on Streptococcus, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Clostridium

The "Global Psychobiotics Market, By Type (Food Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, Specialty Nutrients, Infant Formula), By Psychotropic Agent, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of Global psychobiotics market in the forecast period, 2022-2026 can be attributed to the rising demand of the probiotics for the psychological ailments like depression and anxiety.

Additionally, rising instances of depression and anxiety among the population at large is driving the growth of the global psychobiotics market in the next five years.

Moreover, the number of consumers concerned about mental health as well as physical health is rapidly increasing. The consumers are concerned about the over the counter available psychobiotics drugs that may or may not cause adverse effects on the consumers' physical health.

Mental illness is also rapidly affecting the population, especially the young population. Health conscious and woke population is actively utilizing the availability of these psychobiotics and incorporating them in their daily food routines, thereby supporting the growth of the global psychobiotics market in the upcoming five years.

Nutritional supplements are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market on the account of rapidly growing number of consumers inclined toward self-medication. The consumers are eagerly adapting the psychobiotics as a nutritional supplement for healthy brain.

Large population is suffering from depression, stress and anxiety. The tendency of self-diagnosing and self-medication is very active among the young population and thus they are aiding to the growth of the global psychobiotics market in the upcoming five years forecast, until 2026.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the medical device and testing kit developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the healthcare industry to provide excellent healthcare services through psychobiotics.

Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Holding the major shares of the global psychobiotics market are

InnovixLabs

Bened Biomedical Co., Ltd

Nutrimmun GmbH

Kerry Group Plc.

Sabinsa Corporation

Lallemand Health Solutions Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Uplift Food Pty Ltd.

Nature's Bounty Co. Ltd.

BioGaia Group

The Life Extension Foundation

Lifted Naturals

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Global Psychobiotics Market, By Type:

Food Supplements

Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Nutrients

Infant Formula

Global Psychobiotics Market, By Psychotropic Agents:

Streptococcus

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Clostridium

Others

Global Psychobiotics Market, By Form:

Powder

Liquid/ Fluid

Tablets

Global Psychobiotics Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Shops

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Drug Store/ Pharmacy

Online

Global Psychobiotics Market, By Application:

Gastrointestinal Function

Antidepressant

Anxiolytic

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Schizophrenia

Others

Global Psychobiotics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Slovakia

Poland

Sweden

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Taiwan

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

