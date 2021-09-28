Global Psychobiotics Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026: Focus on Streptococcus, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Clostridium

Sep 28, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Psychobiotics Market, By Type (Food Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, Specialty Nutrients, Infant Formula), By Psychotropic Agent, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growth of Global psychobiotics market in the forecast period, 2022-2026 can be attributed to the rising demand of the probiotics for the psychological ailments like depression and anxiety.
Additionally, rising instances of depression and anxiety among the population at large is driving the growth of the global psychobiotics market in the next five years.
Moreover, the number of consumers concerned about mental health as well as physical health is rapidly increasing. The consumers are concerned about the over the counter available psychobiotics drugs that may or may not cause adverse effects on the consumers' physical health.
Mental illness is also rapidly affecting the population, especially the young population. Health conscious and woke population is actively utilizing the availability of these psychobiotics and incorporating them in their daily food routines, thereby supporting the growth of the global psychobiotics market in the upcoming five years.
Nutritional supplements are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market on the account of rapidly growing number of consumers inclined toward self-medication. The consumers are eagerly adapting the psychobiotics as a nutritional supplement for healthy brain.
Large population is suffering from depression, stress and anxiety. The tendency of self-diagnosing and self-medication is very active among the young population and thus they are aiding to the growth of the global psychobiotics market in the upcoming five years forecast, until 2026.
Competitive Landscape
Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the medical device and testing kit developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the healthcare industry to provide excellent healthcare services through psychobiotics.
Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Holding the major shares of the global psychobiotics market are
- InnovixLabs
- Bened Biomedical Co., Ltd
- Nutrimmun GmbH
- Kerry Group Plc.
- Sabinsa Corporation
- Lallemand Health Solutions Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Uplift Food Pty Ltd.
- Nature's Bounty Co. Ltd.
- BioGaia Group
- The Life Extension Foundation
- Lifted Naturals
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016 - 2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026
Global Psychobiotics Market, By Type:
- Food Supplements
- Nutritional Supplements
- Specialty Nutrients
- Infant Formula
Global Psychobiotics Market, By Psychotropic Agents:
- Streptococcus
- Bifidobacterium
- Lactobacillus
- Clostridium
- Others
Global Psychobiotics Market, By Form:
- Powder
- Liquid/ Fluid
- Tablets
Global Psychobiotics Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Retail Shops
- Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
- Drug Store/ Pharmacy
- Online
Global Psychobiotics Market, By Application:
- Gastrointestinal Function
- Antidepressant
- Anxiolytic
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Others
Global Psychobiotics Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Slovakia
- Poland
- Sweden
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Taiwan
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
