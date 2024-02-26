Global Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services Business Report 2024: Edge Computing Creates New Demand for Deploying Infrastructure Resources Closer to Data Sources

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services Market to Reach $445.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services estimated at US$98.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$445.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.2% CAGR and reach US$261.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Print segment is estimated at 17.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global economic update provides insights into the current economic landscape, emphasizing the transformative impact of cloud computing on the IT industry. Cloud computing is reshaping traditional IT practices and laying the groundwork for the rapid expansion of cloud infrastructure services. Amidst this evolution, competition in the public cloud system infrastructure services market is intensifying. Key competitors vie for market share, with various players demonstrating strong, active, niche, or trivial presences globally.

An overview of public cloud infrastructure services sheds light on the types and functionalities of these services, highlighting their importance in modern IT environments. Recent market activity reflects dynamic developments and trends within the public cloud infrastructure services sector, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.7% CAGR



The Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 19.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.5 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Enterprise Content Management Moves to the Cloud, CDNs Become a Popular Infrastructure Service

Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Content Management Magnifies the Need for Faster Access to Stored Content on the Internet

Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Grows in Popularity for all the Right Reasons. Here's the Story

AI Integration into Cloud Services Including Cloud Infrastructure Services is the Hottest New Trend

Containers & Kubernetes Emerge Into Significant Components of Cloud Infrastructure Services

Infrastructure Reimagined: The Next Wave in Cloud Storage Breakthroughs

Edge Computing Creates New Demand for Deploying Infrastructure Resources Closer to Data Sources, Driving Up the Momentum for IaaS Services

Riding the Edge With IaaS Powering the Next Frontier in Edge Computing: Global Market for Edge Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Focus on Business Continuity Makes DRaaS an Important Part of Cloud Infrastructure Services

Serverless Computing Emerges to Become the Future of Next-Generation Cloud Infrastructure

Infrastructure as a Code Storms Into the Spotlight

Low Code/No Code for Cloud Infrastructure is the Newest Craze

Bare Metal Cloud Services Continue to Remain Popular

