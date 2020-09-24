Global Public Health Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Directory 2020: Comprehensive Access to 450+ Public Health Deal Records

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Public Health Partnering 2010-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Public Health Partnering 2010 to 2020 provides the full collection of Public Health disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Public Health disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Public Health deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Public Health deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Public Health partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report scope



Global Public Health Partnering 2010 to 2020 includes:

Trends in Public Health dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Public Health deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Public Health deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 450 Public Health deal records

The leading Public Health deals by value since 2010

Most active Public Health dealmakers since 2010

The report includes deals for the following indications: Addiction, Smoking, Drugs, Alcohol, Health education, Obesity, Preventative medicine, plus other public health indications.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Public Health dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Public Health partnering over the years

2.3. Public Health partnering by deal type

2.4. Public Health partnering by industry sector

2.5. Public Health partnering by stage of development

2.6. Public Health partnering by technology type

2.7. Public Health partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Public Health partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Public Health partnering

3.3. Public Health partnering headline values

3.4. Public Health deal upfront payments

3.5. Public Health deal milestone payments

3.6. Public Health royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Public Health deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Public Health partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Public Health

4.4. Top Public Health deals by value



Chapter 5 - Public Health contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Public Health partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Public Health dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Public Health therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Public Health deals by company A-Z 2010 to 2020

Appendix 2 - Directory of Public Health deals by deal type 2010 to 2020

Appendix 3 - Directory of Public Health deals by stage of development 2010 to 2020

Appendix 4 - Directory of Public Health deals by technology type 2010 to 2020



