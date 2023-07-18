Global Public Safety LTE Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Need for Robust Emergency Response Systems and Aging Population Demands

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Safety LTE: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Public Safety LTE estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.3% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop of Climate Change to Spur Growth of Public Safety LTE
  • Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness, Promising to Bring Out Larger Budget Outlays for Public Safety LTE: Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Financial Losses (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2022
  • Focus On Developing Long-Term Emergency Medical Services Infrastructure to Benefit Growth in the Market
  • Growing Percentage of Population With Chronic Diseases Highlights the Dire Need for Investing in Mission Critical Communications as Part of the Healthcare Preparedness and Response Strategy: % of Global Population Who Are Chronically Ill for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
  • Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Demand for Geriatric Healthcare Highlights the Need for Efficient Emergency Medical Response Teams: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage Development of Robust Emergency Response Systems & Communication Networks: Global Opportunity for PERS (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
  • Growing Demand for Ambulance Services Highlights the Need for Robust Public Safety Communication Systems & Network: Global Market for Ambulance Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027
  • Rising Geopolitical Unrest & Healthy Defense Budgets to Benefit Demand for Mission Critical Communication Systems
  • Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased Spending on Critical Communication Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)
  • Ever-Present Risk of Fires, Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Increase in Fire Response Services to Benefit Growth of Public Safety LTE
  • Growing Investments in Smart Cities Drives Demand for Advanced Public Safety LTE Solutions
  • Growing Spending on Smart Cities to Open Up Parallel Opportunity for Public Safety LTE Deployments: Global Spending on Smart Cities (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
  • Ensuring Safety Inside Public Buildings Emerges Into the Spotlight
  • LTE-Railway (LTE-R) - A Version of LTE to Support Mission-critical Requirements of Rail Operators
  • From AI, LPWA to New Gen Hardware, Public Safety Innovations Hit the Spotlight
  • Will Public Safety Communication Move From LTE to 5G?
  • Rapid Penetration of 5G Will Drive Interest in What 5G Can Do to Improve Public Safety: Global 5G Subscription (In Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

