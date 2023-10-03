Global Public Safety LTE Strategic Market Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications Provides the Foundation for Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Safety LTE - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Public Safety LTE Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2030

In an age of rapid digital transformation and heightened demand for secure, real-time communications, the Global Public Safety LTE Market is experiencing remarkable growth. Starting at a value of US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022, this vital industry is poised to surge to a value of US$ 28.8 Billion by 2030.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the infrastructure and services markets, with a focus on the period from 2022 to 2030. It provides insights into annual revenues and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during this period. Historical data from 2022 to 2030 is also included, offering insights into the percentage of value revenue for key regions in 2023 and 2030.

The market is categorized into various segments, including Basic, Smart, Private, Hybrid, Commercial, Law Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services, and Disaster Management. Among these, the Basic segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth, boasting a noteworthy CAGR.

Geographically, the report delves into the analysis of the USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World to provide a comprehensive understanding of regional market dynamics. The report also assesses the Public Safety LTE market, presenting annual revenue figures from 2022 to 2030, with a focus on value revenues for key regions in 2023 and 2030.

Additionally, this report encapsulates global market trends and highlights key players such as Cisco Systems, Inc. and AT&T, Inc., offering an in-depth analysis of market segments. Notably, the report provides detailed insights into the projected growth of the Infrastructure segment, which is expected to reach US$ 19.7 Billion.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Public Safety LTE

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Public Safety LTE - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop of Climate Change to Spur Growth of Public Safety LTE

Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness, Promising to Bring Out Larger Budget Outlays for Public Safety LTE: Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Financial Losses (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2022

Focus On Developing Long-Term Emergency Medical Services Infrastructure to Benefit Growth in the Market

Growing Percentage of Population With Chronic Diseases Highlights the Dire Need for Investing in Mission Critical Communications as Part of the Healthcare Preparedness and Response Strategy: % of Global Population Who Are Chronically Ill for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Demand for Geriatric Healthcare Highlights the Need for Efficient Emergency Medical Response Teams: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage Development of Robust Emergency Response Systems & Communication Networks: Global Opportunity for PERS (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Demand for Ambulance Services Highlights the Need for Robust Public Safety Communication Systems & Network: Global Market for Ambulance Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Rising Geopolitical Unrest & Healthy Defense Budgets to Benefit Demand for Mission Critical Communication Systems

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased Spending on Critical Communication Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Ever-Present Risk of Fires, Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Increase in Fire Response Services to Benefit Growth of Public Safety LTE

Growing Investments in Smart Cities Drives Demand for Advanced Public Safety LTE Solutions

Growing Spending on Smart Cities to Open Up Parallel Opportunity for Public Safety LTE Deployments: Global Spending on Smart Cities (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Ensuring Safety Inside Public Buildings Emerges Into the Spotlight

LTE-Railway (LTE-R) - A Version of LTE to Support Mission-critical Requirements of Rail Operators

From AI, LPWA to New Gen Hardware, Public Safety Innovations Hit the Spotlight

Will Public Safety Communication Move From LTE to 5G?

Rapid Penetration of 5G Will Drive Interest in What 5G Can Do to Improve Public Safety: Global 5G Subscription (In Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

