Global Publishing Market 2018-2022: Market will Register a Revenue of Approx USD 356 Billion - Rise in Number of Independent and Self-Published Authors

The global publishing market will register a revenue of about USD 356 billion by 2022.

Global Publishing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of POD. POD refers to the printing of books only after the order is received. With the growing penetration of the Internet, publishing companies are focusing more on printing limited copies of new titles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing impact of e-books. The publishing landscape and reading behavior of readers has been restructured by the usage of advanced technologies. The restructuring process has enabled the rapid publishing of content in a lesser turn-around time. This in turn, will help in considerable savings in terms of time and money.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing. The newspaper publishing market has benefitted from digital advertising, but only to a certain extent. The digital platform provides ample space for advertising, which has reduced its value and revenue generated from it.

Market Trends

Rise in number of indie and self-published authors

Growing popularity of POD

Gradual shift in media landscape



Key vendors

Amazon

China South Publishing & Media Group

Hachette Book Group

Holtzbrinck Publishing Group

News Corp

Pearson

RELX

Thomson Reuters

