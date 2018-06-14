Global Publishing Market 2018-2022: Market will Register a Revenue of Approx USD 356 Billion - Rise in Number of Independent and Self-Published Authors

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global publishing market will register a revenue of about USD 356 billion by 2022.
Global Publishing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of POD. POD refers to the printing of books only after the order is received. With the growing penetration of the Internet, publishing companies are focusing more on printing limited copies of new titles.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing impact of e-books. The publishing landscape and reading behavior of readers has been restructured by the usage of advanced technologies. The restructuring process has enabled the rapid publishing of content in a lesser turn-around time. This in turn, will help in considerable savings in terms of time and money.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing. The newspaper publishing market has benefitted from digital advertising, but only to a certain extent. The digital platform provides ample space for advertising, which has reduced its value and revenue generated from it.
Market Trends
- Rise in number of indie and self-published authors
- Growing popularity of POD
- Gradual shift in media landscape
Key vendors
- Amazon
- China South Publishing & Media Group
- Hachette Book Group
- Holtzbrinck Publishing Group
- News Corp
- Pearson
- RELX
- Thomson Reuters
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Platform
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5j9d4/global_publishing?w=5
