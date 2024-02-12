Global Pulmonary Embolism Market Report 2024 - Targeted Therapies Are Becoming Increasingly Personalized, Focusing on Patient-Specific Conditions and Genetic Profiles

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Embolism Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent market research report reveals that the global pulmonary embolism market is expected to surge from $2.03 billion in 2024 to an impressive $3.2 billion by 2028, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

This significant growth trajectory is attributed to advancements in targeted therapies, the rising use of telemedicine and remote monitoring, as well as various health equity and global health initiatives. With an increasing prevalence of blood clots and a corresponding heightened risk of pulmonary embolism, the demand for effective medical management and treatment solutions is on the rise.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence in diagnosis, development of novel anticoagulants, establishment of pulmonary embolism response teams, and adoption of patient-centered care approaches are notable trends bolstering the market's growth prospects.

The latest data indicates that North America remains the largest region in terms of pulmonary embolism market share as of 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, signaling robust developmental opportunities and market penetration in these geographies.

Market leaders and health entities are focusing on innovative product releases to stay competitive. Among such innovations are the Triever16 Curve catheter and the RevCore thrombectomy catheter, designed to enhance the safety and effectiveness of thrombectomy procedures.

This market research report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the pulmonary embolism market, providing insights into different treatment modalities, diagnosis methods, symptoms, distribution channels, and healthcare providers involved in the management of pulmonary embolism. It emphasizes the revenues generated by these market constituents, which include the sale of diagnostic imaging equipment, oxygen delivery devices, interventional devices, medical alert systems, and pulse oximeters.

The Pulmonary Embolism Market: A Closer Look at Key Drivers

Anticoagulant therapies have become a cornerstone in the management of pulmonary embolism, driving market growth.

Medical breakthroughs, active research, and clinical trials contribute to expanding treatment options.

There's growing awareness about venous thromboembolism (VTE) and its prophylaxis, fueling demand for comprehensive care solutions.

Targeted therapies are becoming increasingly personalized, focusing on patient-specific conditions and genetic profiles.

Technological advancements, such as AI integration in diagnostic procedures, are revolutionizing the market.

Challenges and Opportunities



The market's expansion is not without challenges - delayed diagnoses of pulmonary embolism pose a significant impediment to growth. Nevertheless, healthcare entities are prioritizing early detection and prompt treatment to mitigate associated risks. For stakeholders, investors, healthcare providers, and patients, the report offers valuable insights, highlighting the imperative need for efficient therapeutic and diagnostic modalities within the pulmonary embolism sector.

The comprehensive data assists in understanding the complexities of the market, shaping strategies that align with the current trends and future expectations. In conclusion, this research report serves as an invaluable asset, intricately detailing the pulmonary embolism market dynamics and forecasting the industry's course over the next several years.

With the inclusion of various market forces and emerging trends, the report furnishes a strategic viewpoint to remain informed and ahead in the global pulmonary embolism market landscape. For an in-depth market perspective and a forecast of future scenarios, this report on pulmonary embolism market dynamics is an essential resource for anyone looking to understand the prevailing trends, challenges, and opportunities within the industry.

Key Markets Covered:

By Treatment: Medications; Mechanical Devices; Other Treatments

Medications; Mechanical Devices; Other Treatments By Diagnosis : Chest X-Ray; Electrocardiogram (ECG); Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI); Computed Tomography Scan; Pulmonary Angiography; Venography; Venous Ultrasound; D-Dimer Test; Other Diagnosis

: Chest X-Ray; Electrocardiogram (ECG); Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI); Computed Tomography Scan; Pulmonary Angiography; Venography; Venous Ultrasound; D-Dimer Test; Other Diagnosis By Symptom s: Shortness Of Breath; Chest Pain; Cough; Irregular Heartbeat; Dizziness; Fever; Cyanosis; Other Symptoms

s: Shortness Of Breath; Chest Pain; Cough; Irregular Heartbeat; Dizziness; Fever; Cyanosis; Other Symptoms By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy; Other Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy; Other Distribution Channels By End-User: Hospitals; Specialty Clinics; Homecare; Other End-Users

