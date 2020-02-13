Global Pulp & Dissolving Pulp Markets, 2020-2024 Featuring Altri SGPS, UPM Kymmene, Stora Enso, Mercer Intl, SAPPI, and International Paper

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pulp Market with Focus on Dissolving Pulp (Viscose & Specialty Cellulose): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pulp market demand is predicted to reach 77.7 million tonnes in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 2% during the period spanning 2020-2020, whereas the global dissolving pulp market demand is forecasted to reach 9.42 million tonnes in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.39% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

Growth in the global pulp market is accrued to various factors like increasing the female population, the rising trend of e-commerce and surging the adult population. The pulp market faced certain challenges such as declining infant population and increasing forest loss. The global pulp market is expected to overcome these challenges through certain developments like expanding the packaging market and growing cigarette consumption.



The global pulp market demand by the source of pulp can be segmented into the following three categories: hardwood, softwood, and unbleached kraft. In 2019, the highest share of market demand was generated by hardwood, followed by softwood and unbleached kraft.



The global pulp market demand by application can be segmented as follows: tissue, uncoated woodfree, specialty, fluff, packaging, coated woodfree and mechanical. In 2019, the dominant share of market demand was held by tissue, followed by uncoated woodfree, specialty, fluff and packaging.



The global pulp market demand by type can be segmented into the following three categories: commodity (market) pulp, dissolving pulp and fluff pulp. In 2019, the highest share of demand was held by commodity pulp, followed by dissolving and fluff pulp. Dissolving pulp can be further divided into two segments: viscose cellulose and specialty cellulose. The largest share of the market demand was held by viscose cellulose in 2019. Specialty cellulose can be segmented into the following three categories: cellulose acetate, cellulose ether, and other specialty cellulose.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global pulp market, segmented into commodity pulp, fluff pulp and dissolving pulp.

The global market has been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Paper, Stora Enso, UPM Kymmene Corporation, SAPPI, Mercer International and Altri SGPS) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Wood Pulp

1.3 Hardwood Pulp vs Softwood Pulp

1.4 Fluff Pulp

1.5 Dissolving Pulp

1.6 Pulp Production Process

1.7 Mechanical Pulping

1.8 Chemical Pulping



2. Global Market

2.1 Global Pulp Market by Demand

2.2 Global Pulp Market Forecast by Demand

2.3 Global Pulp Market Supply by Source of Pulp

2.4 Global Pulp Market Demand by Source of Pulp

2.4.1 Global Hardwood Pulp Demand Forecast

2.4.2 Global Softwood Pulp Demand Forecast

2.4.3 Global Unbleached Kraft Pulp Demand Forecast

2.5 Global Pulp Market Demand by Application

2.6 Global Pulp Market Demand by Type

2.7 Global Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.8 Global Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.9 Global Commodity Pulp Market Demand by End-Use

2.9.1 Global Containerboard Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.9.2 Global Containerboard Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.9.3 Global Printing & Writing Paper Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.9.4 Global Printing & Writing Paper Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.9.5 Global Paperboard Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.9.6 Global Paperboard Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.9.7 Global Tissue Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.9.8 Global Tissue Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.10 Global Dissolving Pulp Market Demand

2.11 Global Dissolving Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.12 Global Dissolving Pulp Market by Segment

2.12.1 Global Viscose Cellulose Market Demand

2.12.2 Global Viscose Cellulose Market Demand Forecast

2.12.3 Global Viscose Cellulose Market Supply

2.12.4 Global Viscose Cellulose Market Supply Forecast

2.12.5 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Demand

2.12.6 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Demand Forecast

2.12.7 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Demand by Segment

2.12.8 Global Cellulose Acetate Market Demand

2.12.9 Global Cellulose Acetate Market Demand Forecast

2.12.10 Global Cellulose Acetate Market Demand by Region

2.12.11 Global Cellulose Acetate Market Demand by End-Use

2.12.12 Global Cellulose Ether Market Demand

2.12.13 Global Cellulose Ether Market Demand Forecast

2.12.14 Global Cellulose Ether Market Demand by Region

2.12.15 Global Cellulose Ether Market Demand by End-Use

2.12.16 Global Other Specialty Cellulose Market Demand

2.12.17 Global Other Specialty Cellulose Market Demand Forecast

2.12.18 Global Other Specialty Cellulose Market Demand by Region

2.12.19 Global Other Specialty Cellulose Market Demand by End-Use

2.13 Global Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.14 Global Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.15 Global Fluff Pulp Market Demand by End-Use

2.15.1 Global Baby Diapers Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.15.2 Global Baby Diapers Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.15.3 Global Adult Incontinence Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.15.4 Global Adult Incontinence Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.15.5 Global Feminine Care Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.15.6 Global Feminine Care Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.15.7 Global Airlaid Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.15.8 Global Airlaid Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.16 Global Fluff Pulp Market Demand by Region



3. Regional Fluff Pulp Market

(Demand & Demand Forecasts)

3.1 Asia

3.2 EMEA

3.3 North America

3.4 Latin America



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in Tissue Production

4.1.2 Growing Elderly Population

4.1.3 Rising Female Population

4.1.4 Expanding Lumber Manufacturing

4.1.5 Increasing E-commerce Sales

4.1.6 Surging International Migrant Population

4.1.7 Fluctuating Cotton Production

4.1.8 Rising Per Capita Income by Region

4.1.9 Surge in Population

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Upsurge in Packaging Market

4.2.2 Increasing Cigarette Consumption

4.2.3 Expanding Facial Tissue Market

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Rising Primary Forest Loss

4.3.2 Declining Infant Population



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

5.1.3 Pulp Market Share - Key Players

5.1.4 Hardwood Pulp Producers by Capacity - Key Players

5.1.5 Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Share - Key Players

5.1.6 Softwood Pulp Producers by Capacity - Key Players

5.1.7 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp Market Share - Key Players

5.1.8 Fluff Pulp Capacity - Key Producers

5.1.9 Dissolving Wood Pulp Capacity Distribution - Key Players

5.1.10 Viscose Staple Fiber Capacity - Key Players

5.1.11 Specialty Cellulose Capacity by Producer

5.1.12 Acetate Tow Industry Capacity by Producer

5.2 North America Market

5.2.1 Pulp Production Capacity by Producer

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Pulp Production Capacity - Key Players

5.4 South America

5.4.1 Pulp Production Capacity - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 Altri SGPS

6.2 UPM Kymmene Corporation

6.3 Stora Enso

6.4 Mercer International

6.5 SAPPI

6.6 International Paper



