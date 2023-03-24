Global Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Vyaire Medical, Schiller, General Electric and Masimo

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pulse oximeters, spirometers market will grow from $4.84 billion in 2022 to $4.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The pulse oximeters, spirometers market is expected to grow to $5.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.3%.

Major players in pulse oximeters and spirometers the market are Smiths Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vyaire Medical, Schiller AG, General Electric Company, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Opto Circuits Limited, Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd, and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

The pulse oximeters, spirometers market consists of sales of Handheld, Fingertip, and other pulse oximeters, spirometers. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pulse oximeters, spirometers used in the diagnosis of respiratory diseases. A pulse oximeter is a non-invasive medical device that is used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body. Spirometer is an apparatus used to measure the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs and the rate of exhalation.



North America was the largest region in the pulse oximeters and spirometers market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the pulse oximeters and spirometers market. The regions covered in the pulse oximeters and spirometers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of pulse oximeters and spirometers are pulse oximeters and spirometers. The pulse oximeters are medical devices that are used to monitor the oxygen saturation levels of blood and pulse rate. The pulse oximeters and spirometers offer applications such as diagnostic and treatment monitoring that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, home care settings, clinical laboratories, and industrial settings.



COVID-19 infection is a respiratory illness and therefore there is an increased demand for respiratory devices including pulse oximeters and spirometers. Oxygen therapy is a major intervention for patients with severe COVID-19 infection, and the healthcare providers need to ensure the availability of pulse oximeters and other medical oxygen systems. The market for these devices is expected to surge as they contribute to the early detection and remote monitoring of patients.



Increasing incidence of Chronic Obtrusive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) globally due to an increase in aged population over 65 years of age, air pollution, and high smoking prevalence are expected to contribute to the market growth of pulse oximeters and spirometers. There will be a five-fold increased risk for COPD among the population over 65 years than the population below 40 years.

Smoking and air pollution damage the lungs, which increases the risk for COPD. Indoor air pollution increases the risk of COPD by 2.65% and smoking by 90%. In 2020, globally there were 1 billion persons aged 65 years or over and it is expected to double in the forthcoming decades.

Around 19% of adults smoke tobacco globally and 91% of the population reside in areas where air quality levels exceed WHO limits. Therefore, the increased prevalence of COPD among the population will increase the demand for medical equipment like pulse oximeters and spirometers for diagnosis and therapy maintenance, thus driving the market during the period.



Lack of awareness among the global population about respiratory signs and symptoms has hindered the growth of the market. For instance, in according to a research study published on npj Primary care respiratory medicine, the COPD awareness among the respondents from India was less than 1%. Therefore, lack of awareness has a negative impact on the pulse oximeters and spirometers market growth.



Companies in the pulse oximeters and spirometer market are increasingly focusing on developing smart and wireless oximeters and spirometers. The use of wireless technology in monitoring devices is trending nowadays, which enhances its ease of usage and data analysis.

The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results. In 2020, Masimo, an American manufacturer of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, received the first FDA clearance for a fingertip pulse oximeter that can measure respiration rate. In addition, the device will also measure oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, and Masimo's Pleth Variability Index (PVi).



The countries included in pulse oximeters and spirometers are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

