Global Pumps Market Outlook 2019: Revival of Oil and Gas, Coupled With Investment in Chemical and Water and Wastewater Industry Will Drive Growth
Sep 05, 2019, 19:00 ET
The "Strategic Outlook of the Global Pumps Market, 2019" report
This research service covers the global opportunities in 2019 for pumps companies in the top 3 end-user industry segments (water and wastewater, food and beverages, and construction).
It offers a regional analysis of how economic factors will impact the market. Opportunities in all end-user industry applications for pump manufacturers are highlighted, including oil and gas (upstream, midstream, and downstream), power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, water and wastewater, construction/cement, food and beverages, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Global economic changes and the impact on end-user industry trends and aftermarket services are detailed as well.
Top Predictions for 2019:
- Brent crude oil prices are expected to dip from an estimated $71.1/barrel in 2018 to $65.15/barrel in 2019. Oil supply and demand are expected to be largely balanced in 2019. Demand growth is expected to weaken in 2019, with OPEC and its allies expected to pursue production cuts in 2019 to mitigate the risk of oversupply.
- End users are redefining their maintenance strategy and prefer to move toward pump solutions that can be continuously monitored and predict their failure. Service is becoming a critical factor for large institutional end users because, without regular maintenance, they risk downtime. A significant decline in productivity and profitability and high energy consumption can occur because of the downtime. Continuous process industries, such as oil and gas, chemicals, and power industry cannot afford downtime.
- Market consolidation through mergers and acquisitions has been driving the growth and increasing the market share of major pump manufacturers. Hectic global competition is driving the global pump market to consolidation, with a string of mergers and acquisitions in 2018. Compelling, fresh, and strategic perspectives on collaboration and consolidation will be necessary to drive long-term growth of larger market participants in the high-growth markets.
- Need for energy-efficient pumps is the key driver for the pumps market, as European countries are focusing on reducing building energy consumption. Increasing emphasis is being placed on reducing energy consumption. To achieve the ambitious target of building a circular economy, product manufacturers across industries, including pumps, need to develop solutions that consume lesser energy.
Research Highlights
The study outlines the latest trends in terms of industry, economy, and technology across the top 3 industry segments for centrifugal and Positive Displacement (PD) pumps across the globe. Geographic segmentation is divided by North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The study period is 2018-2019. The study concludes with a competitive analysis of top pump participants and elaborates on their strengths and weaknesses in 2018.
Key Conclusions
- The growth of the global pumps industry in 2019 is expected to be driven by Asia-Pacific and North America.
- Key end-user industries presenting growth opportunities for pump manufacturers in 2019 include oil and gas, chemical, and water and wastewater.
- Innovation and investment in R&D will remain the key focus for global pump manufacturers in 2019.
- Growing demand for energy-efficient pumps, reinstated by newly implemented government mandates and regulations, will result in more and more companies developing advanced design pumps with more electronic features that would enable better system integration and system efficiency. New business models are emerging to unleash new revenue streams by embracing IIoT and gradual interest toward pumps-as-a-service. As economies recover and export markets get restored in the fiscal year 2019, the growth rate for pumps in key developed regions is expected to gradually increase in terms of revenue and unit shipment size.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Highlights of 2018-Overview of the 2018 Pumps Market Landscape
- Bold Predictions for 2019
- Market Revenue-2018 and 2019
- Revenue Forecast by Pump Type and Region
- Revenue Forecast by Pump Type and End-user Industry
- Research Scope and Segmentation
2. Research Scope
- Definitions
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
3. Global Economic Outlook for 2019
- Global Economic Outlook and Growth Implications
- World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
- Top 2018 Global Economic Trends
- Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions
- Top Global Economic Predictions for 2019
- Top 2019 Predictions-Advanced Economies
- Top 2019 Predictions-Emerging Economies
4. Pumps Industry Outlook 2019
- Overview of the 2019 Pumps Industry Landscape
- Market Revenue of Global Centrifugal Pumps
- Market Revenue of Global PD Pumps
5. End Industries Outlook 2019
- Unconventional Oil and Gas Cost and its Impact
- Oil Demand and Supply Forecast
- Oil and Gas Outlook-Global, 2018
- Oil and Gas Outlook-Capital Spending Trend
- Global Pumps Market Revenue From Oil and Gas-2018 and 2019
- Global Power Generation Market-Investment Trends
- Power Generation-Key Trends
- Power Generation Outlook-Power Generation Capacity
- Power Generation Outlook-Investment in Power Generation
- Global Pumps Market Revenue From Power Generation-2018 and 2019
- Mining Industry Outlook-Increasing the Digital Footprint in Mining
- Mining Industry Outlook-Digital Transformation in the Mining Industry
- Mining Industry Outlook-CAPEX in the Mining Industry
- Global Pumps Market Revenue From Mining-2018 and 2019
- Chemicals Industry Outlook-Bulk and Specialty Chemicals Boom
- Growth and Impact of China in the Long Term
- Chemicals Industry Outlook-Market Consolidation
- Global Pumps Market Revenue From Chemicals-2018 and 2019
- Water Industry Outlook-Challenges and Growth Opportunities
- Water Industry Outlook-Digital Transformation
- Water Industry Outlook-Investment in Water and Wastewater
- Global Pumps Market Revenue From WWW-2018 and 2019
- F&B Outlook-Growth Opportunities Due to Digitalization
- F&B Outlook-Disruptive Innovations in the Food Industry
- F&B Outlook-Adoption of IIoT and Key Trends
- Global Pumps Market Revenue From F&B-2018 and 2019
- Construction Outlook-Smart Cities Around the World
- Construction Outlook-Big Data Analytics in the Construction Industry
- Commercial Pumps Outlook-North America
- Commercial Pumps Outlook-Europe
- Global Pumps Market Revenue From Construction-2018 and 2019
6. Competitive Outlook
- Market Share of Top 10 Participants-Global Pumps Market
- Competitive Landscape of Manufacturers-Total Pumps Market
7. Technology Outlook
- Top Trends for 2019 and Beyond and Their Potential Implications on Technology Innovation
- Adoption and Penetration of Technologies
- Key Technology Trends-2019
- Cognitive Analytics and Next-gen Prognostics for the Industrial Internet
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Energy-efficient Pump Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2-Smart Pumps
- Growth Opportunity 3-Value-added Services
- Growth Opportunity 4-Market Positioning
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Impact of Industry Mega Trends on the Global Pumps Market
- Mega Trend Impact on the Global Pumps Market
- Mega Trends Explained
10. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions and 2019 Outlook
- The Last Word-Three Big Predictions for 2019
11. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- End-user Investment Outlook, Global, 2019
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- OPEC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hpha3
