Global Purpose-built Vehicle Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2030 with Case Studies from the Commercial Vehicle Market & Traditional Automotive OEMs

The report aims to provide insights into the PBV market by defining PBVs and their segmentation by application. They conducted case studies on market participants, highlighting technology trends, how they tailor vehicles according to specific applications, and details of vehicles they plan to launch.

The report also compares conventional vehicles' design and manufacturing processes against PBVs and analyzes the latter's advantages in terms of operations.



The purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market is a new business model in the automotive industry that involves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) designing, manufacturing, and selling highly customized vehicles according to customers' application needs.

There are high demand and competition in the shared mobility market, ride-hailing services, and last and middle-mile cargo delivery services. As such, service providers in these areas need customized vehicles with components and features that will be useful for their customers and enable them to achieve high customer satisfaction levels.



The PBV market has many automotive startups such as REE Automotive, Arrival, and Canoo that design and develop electric, purpose-built, and tailor-made vehicles to suit particular applications. Several conventional automotive OEMs like Hyundai, Kia, Ford, and Renault also seek business opportunities in this market, converting their existing vehicle models into PBVs.



Other information includes:

PBV timeline, market, and business model overview

Factors driving and restraining market growth

Market sizing and forecast by PBV sales volume between 2021 and 2030

Business opportunities in the shared mobility space and cargo delivery market

Future PBV business areas, challenges, and application areas

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Purpose-built Vehicles Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

2. Growth Environment

Business Models

Market Participants

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Comparison

Vehicle Launch Timeline

Partnerships

3. PBV Overview

Definition

Segmentation

Benefits - Manufacturer Perspective

Benefits - Customer and End-user Perspective

4. PBV Evolution

Commercialization Timeline

Strategy Evolution

Applications Timeline

5. PBV Market - Introduction

Business Areas

PBV Customers

Target Customer Requirements

6. PBV Design and Manufacturing

Converted Vehicle vs PBV Design Options

Microfactory Approach

Technology Convergence and its Advantages

Electrification

Skateboard Platform Analysis

Cost Comparison - PBVs and Conventional Vehicles

7. PBV - Shared Mobility Market

Conventional Taxi vs Purpose-built Shared Mobility Vehicle

Customer Requirements

Opportunities for MaaS Providers

Case Study 1 - Volkswagen MOIA

Case Study 2 - e.GO Moove

Case Study 3 - Zoox

Case Study 4 - Sooorya EV

8. PBV - Commercial Vehicle Market

Conventional eLCV and Purpose-built eLCV

Customer Requirements

Total Cost of Ownership - Purpose-built Commercial Vehicle Perspective

Case Study 1 - Arrival

Case Study 1 - Arrival and Uber Partnership

Case Study 2 - Canoo

Case Study 3 - REE Automotive

Case Study 3 - REE Automotive's Road to Commercialization

Case Study 4 - Lightning eMotors

Case Study 5 - Rivian

Case Study 6 - GreenPower Motor

Case Study 7 - Volta Trucks

9. PBV Development - Traditional Automotive OEMs

PBV Concepts from Traditional OEMs - KIA

PBV Concepts from Traditional OEMs - General Motors

PBV Concepts from Traditional OEMs - Hino Motors

Traditional Automotive OEMs - Converted Vehicles or PBVs?

10. PBV Market Future

Business Model - Interchangeable Purpose-built Top Hats on a Single Skateboard

Business Opportunity Areas

Commercialization Challenges

Macroeconomic Outlook

ePBV Sales Volume Forecast

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Disrupt the Ride-hailing and Cargo Delivery Vehicle Markets

Growth Opportunity 2 - Provide Opportunities for Startups in the Commercial Vehicle Segment

Growth Opportunity 3 - Facilitate the Advent of Autonomous Shuttles and Robotaxis

12. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Arrival

Canoo

Ford

GreenPower Motor

Hyundai

Kia

Lightning eMotors

REE Automotive

Renault

Rivian

Uber

Volta Trucks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oksyvw

