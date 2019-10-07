Global PVC Window Market to 2024 with Profiles of Masco, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Lixil Group, Deceuninck, PGT, Griffon, and Associated Materials

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVC Window Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PVC window market is expected to reach an estimated $44.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the PVC window market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness towards sustainable, weather resistant, and cost effective construction practices.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include usage of fully reversible windows and development of cellular PVC windows.

The report forecasts that turn & tilt PVC windows will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its easy to use operating function.

Within the PVC window market, residential will remain the largest end use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in residential construction industry and increasing use of weather-resistant and energy efficient windows in buildings.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction in developing countries like China and India. Cost effectiveness, sustainability and awareness of energy efficiency of the buildings promote the PVC window demand in the region.

Masco, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Lixil Group, Deceuninck, PGT, Griffon, and Associated Materials, are among the major suppliers of PVC Window market.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the PVC window market by product (turn & tilt, sliding, casement, and other windows), end use (residential and commercial), type (new and replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this PVC window market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this PVC window market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this PVC window market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the PVC window market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who is the major players in this PVC window market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What is some of the competing products in this PVC window market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this PVC window market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications



2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: PVC Window Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: PVC Window Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Turn & Tilt Windows

3.3.2 Sliding Windows

3.3.3: Casement Windows

3.3.4: Others

3.4: PVC Window Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Residential End Uses in the PVC Window Market

3.4.2: Commercial End Use in the PVC Window Market

3.5: PVC Window Market by Type

3.5.1 New Type

3.5.2: Replacement Type

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: PVC Window Market by Region

4.2: North American PVC Window Market

4.2.1: North American PVC Window Market by Product Type: Turn & Tilt Window, Sliding Window, Casement Window, and Others

4.2.2: North American PVC Window Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial

4.2.3: North American PVC Window Market by Coating Type: Offline/Hard Coating and Online/Soft Coating PVC Window

4.3: European PVC Window Market

4.4: APAC PVC Window Market

4.5: ROW PVC Window Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis Model

6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Labor Cost

6.3: Energy Cost

6.4: SG

6.5: EBITDA Margin

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Window Market by Product Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Window Market by End Use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Window Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the PVC Window Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the PVC Window Market

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Masco Corporation

8.2: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

8.3: LIXIL Group Corporation

8.4: Deceuninck NV

8.5: PGT, Inc.

8.6: Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

8.7: Westag & Getalit AG.

8.8: Epwin Group

8.9: Eurocell

