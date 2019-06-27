Global Pyrogen Testing Market Report 2019-2024: Market is Dominated by Merck, Lonza, BioMrieux, and GenScript

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pyrogen Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is primarily driven by increased demand for pyrogen testing products in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and rising investments in research and development. The presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, well-defined rules, and regulations for pharmaceutical manufacturing process should help North America to dominate the market share in the forecast period.



Adding to that, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is another primary factor driving the pyrogen testing market. The pyrogen testing has been found to be highly effective in case of airborne diseases such as chronic obstructive lung diseases and childhood asthma, where it quantitively assess the human-relevant airborne pyrogens.



These tests are further highly useful in detecting contamination related to an inflammatory response in cases of chronic kidney disorders. The chronic diseases prevalence is high in developed countries and is growing at a high rate in emerging markets. Thus, the demand for pyrogen testing with increasing awareness is resulting in high growth over the forecast period.



Other factors driving this market are high investments in research and development in the life science industry, the rise in the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and rise in the launch of biologic products and surge in new innovative drugs.



Scope of the Report



Pyrogen testing refers to the process of determining microbes or the presence of their metabolites in drugs and intravenous solutions during their manufacture.



Key Market Trends



Monocyte Activation Test is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate



The measurement of pyrogens is an essential safety measure for pharmaceutical products with parenteral administration and for medical devices. The Monocyte Activation Test is used to detect or quantify substances that activate human monocytes or monocytic cells to release endogenous mediators which have a role in the human fever response. alternatives to Rabbit Pyrogen Test were developed taking into account the fever induction mechanism of pyrogen-induced cytokines. The monocyte activation test (MAT), for example, is based on the detection of IL-6 or IL-1b induced in human blood monocytes or monocytic cell lines stimulated in vitro by pyrogens.



It has been suggested by the Brazilian Journal of Pharmaceutical Science that the Monocyte Activation Test is getting more attention in the pharmaceutical industry which in turn is contributing to the rapid growth of the same.



The United States to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period



The United States is expected to dominate the market share with well-established healthcare infrastructure, better regulatory framework, and government support and presence of many large biotechnological and biopharmaceutical firms, such as Merck, Lonza Group, among others.



These companies have a high focus on new drug and biologics development with continuous support from the government in the form of funding from several government bodies and investors, which fuel the growth of this market. The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate. The healthy CAGR is expected due to rising healthcare expenditure in countries, such as India, China, and Japan. This is accompanied by lesser stringency in government regulations for drug development.



Competitive Landscape



The market for the pyrogen testing is moderately competitive and is dominated by a few major players such as Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, BioMrieux, and GenScript.



With the rising innovations in the in-vitro testing, there are novel players that are also entering the market and throwing competition to gain the market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

4.2.2 Growing R&D Expenditure in life Science

4.2.3 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Along With its Rising Economic Burden

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2 Rising Pressure in Regards to Adoption of Animal Free Testing Methods

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Kits and Reagents

5.1.2 Services

5.1.3 Instruments

5.2 By Test Type

5.2.1 LAL Tests

5.2.1.1 Chromogenic Tests

5.2.1.2 Turbidimetric Tests

5.2.1.3 Gel Clot Tests

5.2.2 Rabbit Pyrogen Test

5.2.3 Monocyte Activation Test

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Medical Device Companies

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Lonza Group

6.1.2 Merck Kgaa

6.1.3 Ellab A/S

6.1.4 Genscript

6.1.5 BioMerieux

6.1.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.1.7 Wako Chemicals Usa, Inc.

6.1.8 WUXI Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

6.1.9 Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.

6.1.10 Charles River Laboratories, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



