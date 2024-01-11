Global QR Code Payment Market Shows Robust Growth with CAGR of 17.03% Through 2028: Contactless Payments Elevate Market Growth Amidst Digitalization

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "QR Code Payment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry research reveals a significant upward trajectory in the Global QR Code Payment Market, with projected robust growth at a CAGR of 17.03% throughout the forecast period until 2028. Valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2022, the market is responding to an increasing demand for convenient and secure digital payment solutions.

Contactless Payments Elevate Market Growth Amidst Digitalization

Analysts note that one of the market's key drivers is the rising demand for contactless transactions, propelled by technological advancements and shifts in consumer behavior. The QR code payment technology is especially gaining traction due to its user-friendly nature, allowing for quick and secure transactions with just a smartphone scan.

Innovative Solutions Drive Market Expansion

The industry's shift towards these convenient and hygienic payment solutions gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to continue its upward trend. QR code payments have been integrated into a diverse range of services—including retail, e-commerce, hospitality—and offer a promising outlook for both consumers and businesses seeking efficiency and enhanced security features.

Regional Dominance and Segmental Insights

The Asia Pacific region is leading the market, driven by factors such as high smartphone penetration, rising levels of urbanization, and government initiatives promoting digital payments. China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are recognized as key contributors to the region's QR code payment adoption rates. Analysts assert that while the Asia Pacific is at the forefront, North America and Europe are also exhibiting steady growth. Innovations in QR code payment solutions are expected to further galvanize the market across these regions.

Industry Prepared for New Heights

With convenience, security, and cost-effectiveness at the core, the Global QR Code Payment Market is primed to reach new heights, reshaping the landscape of financial transactions and consumer behaviors for the coming decade. As digital payment solutions continue to evolve, QR code payments are distinguished as pivotal in crafting seamless and secure payment experiences. The wide-spanning research offers deep dives into the market's offerings, payment types, end-users, and regional segments, promising comprehensive insights into this dynamic industry.

Key Drivers and Trends Steering Market Growth

  • The appeal of streamlined, contactless transactions for consumers and businesses alike.
  • Cost-effective solutions afforded by QR code payment technology for various business sizes.
  • Security enhancements, creating a trustworthy payment environment for users.
  • A marked surge in QR code adoption amidst the pandemic, which is set to continue post-pandemic.
  • Integration of QR code payment methods into e-commerce and mobile applications.
  • Cross-border transactions facilitated by QR code payment standardization and interoperability.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Ant Group Co., Ltd.
  • Tencent Holdings Limited
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  • Visa Inc.
  • Mastercard Incorporated
  • Square, Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Google LLC

Report Scope:

QR Code Payment Market, By Offerings:

  • Solution
  • Services

QR Code Payment Market, By Solution:

  • Customer service
  • Marketing assistant

QR Code Payment Market, By Payment Type:

  • Push Payment
  • Pull Payment

QR Code Payment Market, By End-user:

  • Restaurant
  • Retail & E-commerce
  • E-ticket Booking
  • Others

QR Code Payment Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Belgium
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Vietnam
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Chile
  • Peru
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Turkey
  • Israel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4fr8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Carpets & Rugs Market Report 2023: A $53 Billion Industry - Access Historical Demand Data (2012, 2017, and 2022) and Forecasts (2027 and 2032)

Global Carpets & Rugs Market Report 2023: A $53 Billion Industry - Access Historical Demand Data (2012, 2017, and 2022) and Forecasts (2027 and 2032)

The "Global Carpets & Rugs Market 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This industry study analyzes the $53 billion ...
All Retailers in Europe Database 2024: Over 9000 Retail Chains, Internet and Traditional, with 1.9 Million Stores

All Retailers in Europe Database 2024: Over 9000 Retail Chains, Internet and Traditional, with 1.9 Million Stores

The "All Retailers in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Retail-Index is the most complete, updated and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.