Global Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market Report 2023: Increasing Investments in Quantum Computing in Developed as Well as Emerging Economies Boosts Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment (0n-premises, Cloud-based), Technology (Superconducting qubits, Trapped ions), Application (Drug discovery, Genomics), End User, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum computing in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 503 million by 2028 from USD 85 million in 2023, at a high CAGR of 42.5% during the forecast period. The technological advancements in quantum computing supporting various healthcare applications will provide lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

The cloud based segment registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period in healthcare market, by deployment

In 2022, the cloud-based segment accounted for a significant share of the quantum computing in healthcare market. The growth of the cloud-based segment can be attributed to the limited lifespan of rapidly advancing quantum computing systems, hassle-free scalability and flexibility, which in turn improves the ultimate decision-making process while using the quantum cloud services.

Superconducting Qubits segment accounted for the largest share of the quantum computing in healthcare market, By Technology

In 2022, the superconducting qubits segment accounted for the largest share of the quantum computing in healthcare market. The large share can be attributed to the fast gate speed of quantum computing systems based on superconducting qubits and the high degree of control possible with this type of qubit, making them flexible to be used for various applications such as drug discovery, imaging diagnostics, personalized medicine, etc.

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical companies was the largest segment by end user of quantum computing in healthcare market in 2022

In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for a significant share of the quantum computing in healthcare market. The growth of the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment can be attributed to the ability of quantum computing to make R&D dramatically faster and more targeted and precise by making target identification, drug design, and toxicity testing less dependent on trial and error and therefore expedite complex drug discovery & development procedures, and enhanced accuracy. Its long-term benefits include the better utilization of resources and capital, better return on investment, and a substantial increase in the delivery of new medicines for chronic diseases.

APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for advanced technologies such as quantum computing for research & genomics purposes, growing awareness and adoption of quantum computing in emerging regions, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Investments in Quantum Computing in Developed as Well as Emerging Economies
  • Growing Inclination of Payers Toward Quantum Computing
  • Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine
  • Increasing Funding and Investments in Quantum Computing Startups

Restraints

  • Accuracy Issues with Quantum Computing Systems and High Implementation Costs

Opportunities

  • Technological Advancements in Quantum Computing Supporting Various Healthcare Applications
  • Potential Applications in Medical Image Analysis and Oncology

Challenges

  • Lack of Technical Expertise and Data Management Issues

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Shift to Web/Cloud-Based Models to Support Growth
7.3 Hardware
7.3.1 Need for Frequent Hardware Upgrades to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Introduction of Complex Software to Drive Demand for Services

8 Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market, by Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 Rising Deployment of On-Premises Quantum Computers by Organizations to Ensure Data Security
8.3 Cloud-Based
8.3.1 Increasing Preference for Cloud-Based Quantum Computing for Research & Development Using Different Approaches

9 Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Superconducting Qubits
9.2.1 Low Power Consumption, High Speed, and Ability to Operate at Low Temperatures to Drive Market
9.3 Trapped Ions
9.3.1 Superior Connectivity and Higher Gate Fidelity to Drive Market
9.4 Quantum Annealing
9.4.1 Quick Discovery of Most Efficient Configurations Among Possible Combinations of Variables to Drive Market
9.5 Others

10 Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Drug Discovery & Development
10.2.1 Enabling Accurate Data Projections and Solutions for Drug Discovery and Development to Boost Market Growth
10.3 Medical Diagnostics
10.3.1 Precise and Sensitive Medical Diagnostics Procedures to Drive Market
10.4 Genomics & Precision Medicine
10.4.1 Unlocking Power of Genomics & Precision Medicine with Quantum Computing Technology
10.5 Radiotherapy
10.5.1 Quantum Radiotherapy: Enabling More Personalized and Precise Treatment in Fight Against Cancer
10.6 Risk Analysis
10.6.1 Enhances Pricing Model Management and Decrease in Costs Associated with Fraud
10.7 Others (Population Health Management, Security in Healthcare)
10.7.1 Securely Transforming Population Health with Quantum Computing

11 Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Pharma & Biopharma Companies
11.2.1 Rising Demand for Solutions to Reduce Time and Costs of Drug Development
11.3 Labs & Research Institutes
11.3.1 Increased Research Activities to Encourage Use of Ai in Genomics in Academic and Government Institutes
11.4 Healthcare Providers
11.4.1 High Number of Benefits to Improve Patient Management, Lower Costs, and Deliver Better Patient Treatment
11.5 Healthcare Payers
11.5.1 Potential to Reduce Readmissions and Overhead Costs to Drive Adoption

12 Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture
  • Amazon Web Services (Aws)
  • Atos Se
  • Classiq Technologies Ltd.
  • Deloitte
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc.
  • Fujitsu
  • Google LLC
  • Hefei Origin Quantum Computing Technology Co., Ltd.
  • IBM
  • ID Quantique
  • Ionq
  • Pasqal
  • Protiviti Inc.
  • PWC
  • QC Ware
  • Qnami
  • Quandela
  • Quantinuum Ltd.
  • Quintessencelabs
  • Rigetti & Co, LLC.
  • Sandbox Aq
  • Seeqc
  • Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.
  • Zapata Computing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6ccew

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

South Korea Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update

Indonesia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.